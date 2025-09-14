Pilots, Other Professionals Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Get Grounded

A number of commercial pilots and other professionals who cheered or mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been fired.

Those pilots worked for American Air and Delta.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted:

"American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir.

This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired.

Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior.

We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!

— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 13, 2025



This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired.



— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 13, 2025

A Delta pilot was also fired.

— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 12, 2025



— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 12, 2025

Kirk came to the college campus to debate. He'd been debating since he started Turning Point USA at age 18 in a garage. He skipped college and grew that company to found chapters on college campuses nationwide.

Only hours and days after the public assassination of Kirk by an extremists, many sprinted to social media to declare a political win or chase clout using Kirk's murder.

A Financial aid advisor at Iowa State University responded to Kirk's muder, saying “This jackass got what was coming and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell”.

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025



“This jackass got what was coming and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell”



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

Iowa State University hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Also this weekend, a Michigan Office Depot refused to print posters for a Charlie Kirk vigil. The employees called the poster "propaganda."

Those employees were fired after the viral video, Office Depot told Townhall in an email.

— Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025



— Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025

"As confirmed in our public statement, we are deeply concerned by the unfortunate customer experience that occurred at Store 3382 in Portage, Michigan. The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot. On behalf of the Company, we sincerely apologize for this regrettable situation.

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction. We also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organization. We continue to aggressively investigate the matter and will take action where appropriate."

"We are committed to reinforcing training with all team members to ensure our standards of respect, integrity, and customer service are upheld at every location. Our customers and communities deserve nothing less."

Some people who posted hateful things about Kirk work or worked for hospitals.

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2025



His response to Charlie’s m*rder: “He deserves an unnamed ditch in the middle of nowhere. Maybe the waste of oxygen will be worth something to vultures.”



Any comment @OhioState?



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2025

