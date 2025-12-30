This Is What Trump Had to Say About Ukraine's Alleged Drone Strike on Putin's Home

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Monday that Ukraine launched a direct drone attack against his residence in the Novgorod region. President Donald Trump reacted to the alleged attack, saying he was “very angry about it.”

Advertisement

Trump made his comments during a press conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When asked about the alleged drone strike, Trump responded, “Yeah, I don’t like it. It’s not good.”

“President Putin told me about it,” Trump continued. “Early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It’s no good.”

Trump stated that he stopped sending U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. “This is not the right time,” he said. “It’s one thing to be offensive, [it’s] another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

“I was very angry about it,” Trump added.

NEW: President Trump reacts to the alleged strike on President Putin's residence:



"I don't like it. It's not good...It's one thing to be offensive because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house...I learned about it from President Putin and I was very angry… pic.twitter.com/WxThNaBiiy — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s home. He stated that Russian air defenses shot down the drones and there were no injuries or damage.

Russia accused Ukraine of trying to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia, although it provided no evidence to back up an assertion that Kyiv dismissed as baseless and designed to undermine peace negotiations https://t.co/oaIVguRLIC pic.twitter.com/6sfaqet1FG — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied claims made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Ukraine targeted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s residence. pic.twitter.com/8S6TMgfQNB — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2025

Ukraine has outright denied launching drone strikes at Putin’s home. Zelensky accused Putin of fabricating the assault to disrupt peace talks with President Trump. Ukrainian officials pointed out that neither Russia nor any independent entity has provided evidence of the strike.

Zelensky and his team met with Trump on Monday to discuss a path forward for a permanent ceasefire deal with Russia.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.