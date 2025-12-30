This State Might Be Another Hotbed of Somali Fraud
Tipsheet

This Is What Trump Had to Say About Ukraine's Alleged Drone Strike on Putin's Home

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 30, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Monday that Ukraine launched a direct drone attack against his residence in the Novgorod region. President Donald Trump reacted to the alleged attack, saying he was “very angry about it.”

Trump made his comments during a press conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

When asked about the alleged drone strike, Trump responded, “Yeah, I don’t like it. It’s not good.”

“President Putin told me about it,” Trump continued. “Early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It’s no good.”

Trump stated that he stopped sending U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. “This is not the right time,” he said. “It’s one thing to be offensive, [it’s] another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

“I was very angry about it,” Trump added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at Putin’s home. He stated that Russian air defenses shot down the drones and there were no injuries or damage. 

Ukraine has outright denied launching drone strikes at Putin’s home. Zelensky accused Putin of fabricating the assault to disrupt peace talks with President Trump. Ukrainian officials pointed out that neither Russia nor any independent entity has provided evidence of the strike.

Zelensky and his team met with Trump on Monday to discuss a path forward for a permanent ceasefire deal with Russia.

