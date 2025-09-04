Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Voter Fraud

A Michigan man pleaded guilty to voter fraud after mailing absentee and in person, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Frank Prezzato, 68, of St. Clair Shores pled guilty to one count of voting absentee and in-person, announced Nessel in a statement. Prezzato, in articulating the facts necessary for the plea, acknowledged that he acted recklessly in voting twice during the same election.

“Voting twice undermines our democratic process,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to prosecute those who violate our voting laws to ensure Michigan voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

Today, Frank Prezzato, 68, of St. Clair Shores pled guilty to one count of Voting Absentee and In-Person, announced @miattygen Dana Nessel. Read more at https://t.co/lNtzhaCuIC pic.twitter.com/JvjExqE1PE — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) September 3, 2025

Prezzato appeared in person at his local polling location on Election Day in St. Clair Shores, requesting and voting a ballot in the August Primary Election, despite having returned an absentee ballot for the same election.

He voted both in-person and absentee, and both votes were counted in the primary election. Prezzato was charged with one count of voting absentee and in-person and one count of offering to vote more than once in October 2024.

As part of the plea agreement, Prezzato will serve a a six-month delayed probation sentence. If the defendant successfully meets all terms and conditions of the probation, all charges will be dismissed with prejudice at the end of the probationary period. Prezzato will be sentenced by Judge Anthony Servitto of the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County on October 22, 2025.

He wasn’t the only one.

Last week, a grand jury indicted a Canadian man for voter fraud in the 2022 and 2024 federal elections.

In Michigan, Haoxiang Gao, a citizen and national of the People’s Republic of China, illegally voted in the 2024 presidential election. A year before, two Michigan city councilmen have been charged with election and absentee ballot fraud in 2023.

In March, Trump signed an executive order that required voters to show proof of citizenship. In June, a federal judge struck part of that order.

On Aug. 18, Trump said that he would lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots, voting machines, and more. Many states pivoted mail-in voting since 2020.

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting," Trump posted. "All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections."

Trump called mail-in ballots a "hoax."

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERIC

