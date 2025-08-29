Grand Jury Indicts Canadian for Voter Fraud

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Canadian citizen with illegally registering to vote and voting in federal elections in 2022 and 2024.

Denis Bouchard, 69, falsely claimed to be a United States citizen to vote in federal elections, including the most recent 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Bouchard has resided in the United States since the 1960s but never obtained U.S. citizenship. Despite his status as an alien, Bouchard certified that he was a U.S. citizen on voter registration applications in 2022 and 2024, when he cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election and 2022 congressional election.

“Every single time a noncitizen casts an illegal vote in North Carolina, it steals and nullifies the vote of an actual citizen,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “If the records are correct, this Canadian citizen appears to have voted in New Hanover and Pender County elections over the past 20 years. We intend to prove his illegal conduct in court and put an end to it.”

Bouchard is charged with two counts of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(f) and two counts of 52 U.S.C. § 20511(2)(B). If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment on each count.

“Every American deserves to exercise their right to vote without interference in the democratic process. We appreciate the North Carolina Board of Elections partnership and commitment to working together to ensure fair elections in our state,” said James C. Barnacle Jr., the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after the initial appearance in court. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, with assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a referral of the case by the North Carolina Board of Elections. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Haughton is prosecuting the case.

“I am proud of the efforts of our investigators who worked this case prior to handing it off to our law enforcement partners at the FBI. Nothing is more critical to our democracy than confidence in our electoral process, which is why vigorous enforcement of our election laws must be a priority. The NC State Board of Elections team continues to stand ready to assist the U.S. Attorney’s Office as they investigate and prosecute voter fraud in North Carolina,” said Sam Hayes, the Executive Director of the NC State Board of Elections.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 7:25-CR-00083.

Advertisement

More than 800 miles away in Michigan, Haoxiang Gao, a citizen and national of the People’s Republic of China, illegally voted in the 2024 presidential election.

Voter fraud dilutes legitimate votes, especially in smaller elections.

Also in Michigan, two city councilmen have been charged with election and absentee ballot fraud in 2023.

BREAKING: another Hamtramck, MI city councilman, Abu Musa, under investigation for ELECTION FRAUD



Surveillance video allegedly shows Musa depositing STACKS of ballots at a drop box days before the primary election.



He won by just a few dozen votes.



But Democrats say this never… https://t.co/zZWLNi7FkD pic.twitter.com/43inuy5uWw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!