DC Troops Will Likely Stay Through December

The Trump administration will likely approve an extension of U.S. troops’ sent to Washington D.C. through December, multiple outlets have reported citing anonymous sources.

Trump signed an executive order aimed to make American cities safe again.

In three weeks, the heightened police presence brought 1,669 total arrests and 709 criminal alien arrests, Trump posted on Truth Social.

The crime crack down removed homeless camps, drug users, and illegal aliens.

Military orders come in three classifications: Title 10, Title 32 and State Active Duty.

The President commands active duty, reserves, and the National Guard for title 10 orders. The governor commands the National Guard for title 32 orders and the national guard or state militia for state active duty, according to the Council of State Governments.

Sending troops to Washington D.C. is a title 10 order but sending them to a state would require a title 32 order, meaning the governor requests help.

The type of order a service member operates under determines who’s in charge, who provides funding and what benefits they are entitled to receive.

Trump has said that troops will also go to Chicago and possibly New Orleans, but he didn’t say when. The president criticized a violent weekend in Chicago.

“Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT”

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order saying that it won’t partner with federal agencies to deport illegal immigrants. Chicago is a sanctuary city. It won't partner with immigrations officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

But the city has recorded the most murders of any US city for 13 consecutive years.

In Atlanta last week, Vice President J.D. Vance said that governments must make cities safe agin.

The vice president said that he didn’t understand why local governments allow homeless populations to “fester on the streets” instead of getting them medical care and off the streets.

All across the nation, cities have “no-go” zones because leaders “decided to make streets safe for criminals instead of safe for the people who pay our taxes and keep our communities going,” Vance said.

He encouraged local leaders to follow Trump’s lead in Washington D.C. and reduce crime so families can visit downtown areas without being attacked by criminals.

“You ought to be able to without being harrassed by a criminal," Vance said. "We’ve got to take Americas’ streets back for the American people, and that’s what the President of the United States is doing every single day.”

