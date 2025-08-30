Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Won't Help Feds Deport Illegal Aliens

City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday.

The order aims for the city to not comply with immigration customs officials who are deporting illegal aliens.

Chicago is a sanctuary city. It won't partner with immigrations officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

"Partnering with ICE would go against our mission to make Chicago the most immigrant friendly city in the country and turn ours into a community of fear for immigrants," the city website says. "Furthermore, enforcing immigration law would take away needed resources and time from the Chicago Police Department. The Welcoming City Ordinance in fact helps CPD combat crime by allowing all victims to call the police and all witnesses to come forward without fear of being caught and deported."

Johnson posted on social media.”

We can't perfectly predict how an erratic and impulsive administration will act, so I am signing an executive order that directs all of our City's departments to protect Chicagoans and not collaborate with federal overreach.https://t.co/rKq508a69G — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 30, 2025

The order says: “Whereas, the deployment of federal military forces in Chicago without the consent of local authorities undermines democratic norms, violates the City’s sovereignty, threatens civil liberties, and risks escalating violence rather than securing the peace.”

The order says that troops or immigration enforcement would harm city residents.

“Whereas, the deployment of federal military forces and/or federal tactical units for civil immigration enforcement in Chicago exacerbates harms facing the City’s historically underserved residents and vulnerable populations, including Black and brown communities, unsheltered people, veterans, people who are formerly incarcerated, individuals experiencing poverty, and immigrant communities.”

President Trump sent troops to reduce crime in Washington D.C. Trump suggested sending troops to New York and Chicago as well.

That crime crack down has brought nearly 1,400 arrests, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

🚨 All federal partners are now at almost 1,400 arrests under @POTUS initiative to clean up Washington, DC.



Latest from @FBI August 28-29:

-38 arrests involving FBI personnel

-3 gun recoveries

-8 drug seizures

-86 individuals arrested by federal partners total



Lives being saved… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 29, 2025

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Americans shouldn't have to fear violent crime in large cities.

"This is our message to Americans in Democrat-run cities nationwide: decline is a choice," Leavitt said on Thursday. "You don't have to live in constant fear of being robbed, raped or murdered. Your leaders are lying to you, and they have been failing you for decades.”

