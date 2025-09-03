Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Tipsheet

Florida to End Vaccine Mandate

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 03, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state will end its vaccine mandate. 

Many states require vaccination records to place a student into the public school system. Some of those vaccinations include chickenpox, tetanus, polio, hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, rubella, and influenza.

If successful, it would be the first state nationwide to remove mandatory vaccinations, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

“The Surgeon General of Florida just announced ALL VACCINE MANDATES IN FLORIDA will be ENDED, and the room erupted.

All. Not just COVID. ALL.

"Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body? I don't have that right," Ladapo said in a news conference. "Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and God."

"Pretty much every state has them. It's WRONG."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X that Florida will establish the Florida MAHA Commission so it can show how states can lead the way on Making America Healthy Again.

It will be staffed by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Governor Jay Collins, state agency heads in health and human services, and experts in the fields of nutrition, vaccine safety, and family practice.

DeSantis said that "Florida has become the national model for medical freedom."

"We have worked to empower Floridians to make the best decisions for their families’ health, and the Florida MAHA Commission will continue advancing this mission," DeSantis wrote. 
Florida lead the nation in its COVID-19 response. Now, it aims to make Florida Healthy Again. 

From August 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of obesity in adults was 40.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

About 12 states have banned junk food and soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Other health efforts include reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test for school kids. 

