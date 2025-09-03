Florida to End Vaccine Mandate

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the state will end its vaccine mandate.

Many states require vaccination records to place a student into the public school system. Some of those vaccinations include chickenpox, tetanus, polio, hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, rubella, and influenza.

Advertisement

If successful, it would be the first state nationwide to remove mandatory vaccinations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The Surgeon General of Florida just announced ALL VACCINE MANDATES IN FLORIDA will be ENDED, and the room erupted.

All. Not just COVID. ALL.

"Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body? I don't have that right," Ladapo said in a news conference. "Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and God."

"Pretty much every state has them. It's WRONG."

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: The Surgeon General of Florida just announced ALL VACCINE MANDATES IN FLORIDA will be ENDED, and the room erupted.



All. Not just COVID. ALL.



JOSEPH LADAPO: "Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell YOU what… pic.twitter.com/Kah5LscGTo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X that Florida will establish the Florida MAHA Commission so it can show how states can lead the way on Making America Healthy Again.

Under my administration, Florida has become the leading state in the nation for medical freedom. Our health policies are guided by evidence, common sense, and respect for individual rights—not ideological agendas or special interests.



With the establishment of the Florida MAHA… pic.twitter.com/yWxaMj7c1m — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 3, 2025

It will be staffed by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Governor Jay Collins, state agency heads in health and human services, and experts in the fields of nutrition, vaccine safety, and family practice.

DeSantis said that "Florida has become the national model for medical freedom."

"We have worked to empower Floridians to make the best decisions for their families’ health, and the Florida MAHA Commission will continue advancing this mission," DeSantis wrote.

Florida has become the national model for medical freedom. Today we established the Florida Make America Healthy Again Commission to recommend state-level integrations of MAHA principles and expanded protections for parental choice regarding childhood vaccines.



Chaired by First… pic.twitter.com/9daT0SuYM8 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 3, 2025

Advertisement

Florida lead the nation in its COVID-19 response. Now, it aims to make Florida Healthy Again.

From August 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of obesity in adults was 40.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 12 states have banned junk food and soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Other health efforts include reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test for school kids.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!