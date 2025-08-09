12 States to Ban Junk Food from SNAP

"Six new states are joining the MAHA movement! Yesterday at the Great American Farmers Market,

@secrollins and @seckennedy signed food choice state waivers for West Virginia , Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to remove unhealthy foods from SNAP ."

About 42 million people nationwide rely on food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. States distribute debit cards to low-income residents. Residents can swipe cards at grocery stores, convenience stores, and farmers' markets.

States that restruct SNAP purchases starting in 2026 include:

Arkansas: Restricts purchase of soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, unhealthy drinks, and candy. Colorado: Restrict purchase of soft drinks

Florida: Restructs purchase of soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts

Idaho: Restricts purchase of soda and candy

Iowa: Restricts all taxable food food items except food producing plants and seeds for food producing plants

Louisiana: Restricts purchase of soft drinks, energy drinks, and candy.

Nebraska: Restricts purchase of soft drinks and energy drinks

Oklahoma: Restricts purchase of soft drinks and candy

Texas: Restricts purchase of sweetened drinks and candy

Utah: Restructs purchase of soft drinks

West Virginia: Restricts purchase of soda.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy welcomed the policy change.

“For years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy—products that fuel America’s diabetes and chronic disease epidemics,” Kennedy said in a statement. “These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health. I thank these governors who have stepped up to request waivers, and I encourage others to follow their lead. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

From August 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of obesity in adults was 40.3%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said that the waivers will provide healthier food to families.

“It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation’s history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems. President Trump has changed the status quo, and the entire cabinet is taking action to Make America Healthy Again. At USDA, we play a key role in supporting Americans who fall on hard times, and that commitment does not change. Rather, these state waivers promote healthier options for families in need,” Rollins said in a statement.

Commissioner Makary hopes to see other states request waivers.

“I hope to see all 50 states join this bold commonsense approach. For too long, the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic has been addressed with lip service only. It’s time for powerful changes to our nation’s SNAP program,” Makary said. “The goal is simple—reduce mass suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other long term medical conditions."

Kennedy aims to remove food coloring from cereal, among other changes.

Trump's administration has demanded that states hand over identifying data of SNAP residents. The goal is to only distribute benefits to American citizens and eradicate SNAP fraud.

In May, the USDA charged five people for allegedly stealing $66 million of SNAP benefits.

The announcement follows Trump reviving the Presidential Fitness Test.