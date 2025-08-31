Trump Vows Executive Order to Mandate Voter ID, Slash Mail-In Voting

President Trump says that he will issue an executive order to require voter ID to vote and minimize mail-in voting, he posted on Truth Social.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! President DJT”

In March, Trump signed an executive order that required voters to show proof of citizenship. In June, a federal judge struck part of that order.

Trump blames voter fraud and mail-in voting for losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. He claims that bad actors dumped thousands of ballots in Detroit overnight during the election.

His push aims to minimize voter fraud.

“Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. He quoted advice given to him Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.”

On Aug. 19, Trump said that he would lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots, voting machines, and more. Many states pivoted mail-in voting since 2020. More than a million people in Michigan voted by mail in the 2024 election

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting," Trump posted. "All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections."

Trump claimed that mail-in voting and certain voting machines breeds fraud.

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Last week, a grand jury indicted a Canadian man for voter fraud in the 2022 and 2024 federal elections.

In Michigan, Haoxiang Gao, a citizen and national of the People’s Republic of China, illegally voted in the 2024 presidential election. A year before, two Michigan city councilmen have been charged with election and absentee ballot fraud in 2023.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating 33 allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 election.

The Heritage Foundation tracks instances of voter fraud.

The FBI lists three types of federal election crimes: campaign finance, civil rights violations, and voter or ballot fraud.

