New Utah Law Will Save More Lives than Gun Control
When the Pendulum is a Wrecking Ball
MAGA KY Sen Candidate Nate Morris Destroys Dem Gun Control Argument

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 27, 2025 4:03 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Nate Morris, a businessman CEO who’s running for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, roasted U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for blaming the Catholic school shooting on gun violence. 

The August 27 shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis killed two children and injured many others. The shooter was confirmed dead, law enforcement reported. 

Schumer posted at 11:16 a.m.: “I’m horrified by the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis and closely monitoring the situation. I’m thankful for the first responders on the scene. Students and teachers should not be putting their lives on the line just by going back to school. We must do more to stop gun violence in America.”

Democrats blame the shooting on the Second Amendment to achieve gun control, Morris posted on social media. 

Instead, the CEO of Morris Industries proposed three solutions to protect students. 

  1. Get tough on criminals and fortify our schools with security to stop mentally-ill mass shooters. 

  2. We need to stop the political correctness and have an honest conversation about the potential longterm effects of pushing transgenderism on our kids.

  3. The leadership of the Democrat Party needs to finally tamp down their violent rhetoric against our President once and for all. 

Morris said that the shooter was a trans leftwing activist and the cause of the shooting was mental illness.

"It's interesting to me that the politicians who constantly call to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens in response to every mass shooting, throw a temper tantrum at the mere suggestion that we fortify our schools with armed security," he wrote on social media. 

He said that pumping children full of experimental hormones can cause long-term mental issues. 

President Trump has survived at multiple recent assassinations, Morris noted. Still, Democrats haven't tamped down on their violent rhetoric against the President and other conservatives, he said. 

“So no, Chuck - Guns aren't the cause of this tragedy - This was caused by politicians refusing to secure our schools, mental illness destroying a soul, and the never-ending stream of violent rhetoric coming from your political party," he wrote. 

"Jane and I will both be holding our new baby boy extra tight tonight and will be praying for all the victims and their families.”

The White House ordered flags flown at half-staff through the U.S. through sunset on Aug. 31.

