Active Shooter Opens Fire at Minneapolis Church, Hitting Multiple Victims

Update: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara provided more information about the shooting during a press conference. He confirmed that two children aged eight and ten years old were killed in the attack.

"During the Mass, a gunman approached on the outside on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass," O'Hara said. "Shooting through the windows, he struck children and worshippers that were inside the building. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol."

Over a dozen people were injured.

The police chief said the gunman was in his early 20s. He has not yet been identified, and the authorities are investigating a potential motive. He further noted that they have not ascertained whether the shooter possessed the firearms legally.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also addressed reporters. "You cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy, or absolute pain of this moment," he said.

"This is no time for thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally praying when they were shot."



Update: About 20 victims have been reported so far, but no official numbers on fatalities. The shooter was confirmed dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the school shooting. "FBI agents are on scene, and we ask everyone to keep potential victims, civilians or law enforcement in harm's way in your prayers."

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel responds to the MN Catholic School shooting.



Update: President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he had been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation," he added.

Original:

An active shooter opened fire at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday.

There are no official numbers on fatalities, but multiple casualties were reported.

The shooting started at around 8:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. The church includes a Catholic pre-K through 8th-grade school.

From Times Now News:

An active shooter incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in multiple casualties. Police responded to the scene at 509 W 54th Street, where an armed suspect reportedly opened fire with a rifle. The current status of the suspect remains unknown and a large number of emergency services have been deployed to secure the area. Initial reports indicate multiple victims, including fatalities, with the gunman reportedly armed with a rifle. A significant number of emergency responders have been dispatched as officers work to secure the area.

This shooting marks the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city. Three people were shot and killed in three separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

**THIS IS A DEVELOPING SITUATION**



There is an active shooter situation occurring at Annunciation Church in south Minneapolis, Minnesota.



There are at least 20 victims, according to MN Crime, alertpage.



News: Police confirm an active shooter at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, home to a K-8 school.



The attack began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with reports of multiple victims, including fatalities.



The ATF and FBI both indicated they were responding to the scene. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he had been briefed on the situation and that he is "praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

