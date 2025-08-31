Trump Slams Contractor After Rose Garden Stonework Damaged

Trump, who has led major renovations of the Rose Garden during his presidency, said the work had been “completed” and that he was “very proud of the beautiful stonework.” But that pride turned to outrage after he noticed a long, visible gouge in the limestone while walking the grounds.

“Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long,” Trump wrote. “It was deep and nasty! I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’ — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, ‘Was it vandalism or was it stupidity?’”

Trump wasn’t guessing for long. After checking the security cameras, he discovered that the damage came from a subcontractor dragging heavy landscaping materials across the soft limestone using a steel cart that was “broken and tilting badly,” causing it to scrape against the surface.

“Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!),” Trump said.

The footage made it clear: the subcontractor caused the damage.

Despite voicing his respect for hard-working contractors, Trump made it clear that this kind of mistake is inexcusable on such an important property.

“I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen,” he wrote. “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This incident comes just months after Trump began adding his own “touches” to the White House grounds, including updates to the Rose Garden such as paving over sections of grass and installing flagpoles. The improvements, according to Trump, are intended to make the space more functional for press events and official gatherings.

“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” Trump said in a March interview. “The terrain can be wet, and the soft ground can be an issue for some.”

While many focus on symbolism and pageantry, Trump’s hands-on approach shows he’s still treating the White House as a working institution—not a museum. The message is clear: when something breaks, fix it. When someone screws up, hold them accountable. And when the cameras are rolling, don’t be stupid.