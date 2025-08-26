'Uncuffing Law Enforcement': U.S. Marshals Honor President Trump
Where Are the $750 Millions Tiny Homes Newsom Promised?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 26, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

In March 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stood in front of cameras and made a bold promise: 1,200 taxpayer-funded "tiny homes" would be deployed across the state by that fall to combat the exploding homelessness crisis. The cost? A staggering $750 million from California taxpayers.

Advertisement

However, as we approach fall 2025, neither the 1,200 homes nor any trace of the $750 million can be found.

This is California under Democrat control: big promises, bloated budgets, and nothing to show for it.

Newsom’s tiny home plan was billed as a transformative solution to homelessness. He claimed the initiative would provide immediate shelter and restore dignity to thousands living on California’s streets. In reality, the state’s homelessness crisis has only gotten worse, and taxpayers are left wondering where their money went.

Despite the state spending a massive amount of funding on homelessness programs—over $20 billion in the past five years—tent cities continue to grow, violent incidents involving transients are on the rise, and local businesses are being crushed under the weight of a problem Sacramento refuses to solve.

Advertisement

Not a single permanent "tiny home village" promised under the plan has been completed. Reports from localities that were supposed to receive the homes cite endless red tape, lack of transparency, and shifting timelines. Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office refuses to provide a clear accounting of where the $750 million was spent—or if it was ever spent at all.

Newsom’s national ambitions have taken priority over his responsibilities to Californians, who are watching their state crumble under unchecked spending and empty words. The homelessness crisis is not a mystery; it’s the result of decades of failed progressive policies, refusal to enforce basic public safety laws, and an addiction to throwing money at the problem with no plan. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

