Where Are the $750 Millions Tiny Homes Newsom Promised?

In March 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stood in front of cameras and made a bold promise: 1,200 taxpayer-funded "tiny homes" would be deployed across the state by that fall to combat the exploding homelessness crisis. The cost? A staggering $750 million from California taxpayers.

Advertisement

However, as we approach fall 2025, neither the 1,200 homes nor any trace of the $750 million can be found.

This is California under Democrat control: big promises, bloated budgets, and nothing to show for it.

Gavin Newsom March 2023: We are deploying 1200 tiny homes by Fall at a cost of 750 million taxpayer dollars.



Reality: It’s nearly Fall of 2025 and neither the 1200 tiny homes or 750 million taxpayer dollars can be found



But I’m sure this time will be different… https://t.co/Nq2EtBUDo3 pic.twitter.com/BVPAHHNkN8 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 26, 2025

Newsom’s tiny home plan was billed as a transformative solution to homelessness. He claimed the initiative would provide immediate shelter and restore dignity to thousands living on California’s streets. In reality, the state’s homelessness crisis has only gotten worse, and taxpayers are left wondering where their money went.

Despite the state spending a massive amount of funding on homelessness programs—over $20 billion in the past five years—tent cities continue to grow, violent incidents involving transients are on the rise, and local businesses are being crushed under the weight of a problem Sacramento refuses to solve.

Not a single permanent "tiny home village" promised under the plan has been completed. Reports from localities that were supposed to receive the homes cite endless red tape, lack of transparency, and shifting timelines. Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office refuses to provide a clear accounting of where the $750 million was spent—or if it was ever spent at all.

Newsom’s national ambitions have taken priority over his responsibilities to Californians, who are watching their state crumble under unchecked spending and empty words. The homelessness crisis is not a mystery; it’s the result of decades of failed progressive policies, refusal to enforce basic public safety laws, and an addiction to throwing money at the problem with no plan.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TownhallVIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!