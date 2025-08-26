Cracker Barrel Learns a Hard Truth: Go Woke, Go Broke

In a victory for common sense and traditional American values, Cracker Barrel has reversed course on its ill-advised logo rebrand after a tidal wave of backlash — capped off by criticism from President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The Southern-style restaurant chain shocked customers last week when it unveiled a sterile, minimalist logo. Gone were the iconic wooden barrel and the old-timer sitting on the porch — symbols that have, for decades, represented Cracker Barrel’s deep roots in small-town Americana. Instead, the restaurant replaced it with a cold, corporate design. To many Americans, it was yet another example of a company abandoning its identity in pursuit of modern trends and progressive palatability.

Loyal customers took to social media to voice their outrage. And the market responded just as harshly: the company’s stock (CBRL) plunged over 12 percent in just a few days. Then came President Trump, who publicly blasted the move, accusing the chain of caving to woke culture and erasing a piece of American heritage.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump at 11AM: "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake"



Cracker Barrel, not even 8 hours later: *Goes back to the old logo, admits a mistake*



GOOD CHOICE, CRACKER BARREL! Taking business advice from 47 is a great move. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mOr73ytG7t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025

Cracker Barrel issued a statement walking back the change:

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," the statement read.

On Monday, the struggling restaurant chain and road trip staple admitted it had missed the mark with the minimalist logo, stating, “We could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

It’s a rare corporate apology — and an even rarer victory for everyday Americans who are sick of watching iconic brands sanitize themselves to please a minority of online critics and activist investors.