ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Accused of Child Sex Crimes After Local Authorities Release Him Despite Detainer

An illegal immigrant charged with horrifying child sex crimes is back in custody, but only thanks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), not local authorities. Despite an active ICE detainer request, local law enforcement released the illegal alien back onto the streets, putting the community at serious risk. This case underscores the dangerous consequences of sanctuary policies that prioritize political correctness over public safety. Meanwhile, far-left leaders continue to block cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested just hours after he was released by Rhode Island authorities and was served with a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge. However, despite being charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, indecent solicitation of a child, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee.

According to ICE, Perez-Gomez illegally entered the U.S. as a “gotaway” at an unknown time and place, without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by immigration authorities.

ICE Boston Field Office Director Patricia Hyde condemned the release of Perez-Gomez, calling him a clear danger to children and questioning why he was arrested at all if he was going to be immediately released. She praised ICE for stepping in to remove him from the community after local authorities failed to

"Josue Santiago Perez-Gomez stands accused of some disgusting and disturbing crimes and represents a clear threat to the children of our Rhode Island communities. Releasing an alleged child sex offender the very day of his arrest begs the question, what is the point of arresting him at all? Luckily, the brave men and women of ICE were able to remove this criminal alien pedophile from our streets, where local authorities allowed him to potentially reoffend," she said in a statement.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

