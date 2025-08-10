Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run…
Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship
New York City: Vote for Sliwa (But Prepare for the Worst)
How Ya Jewin'?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 280: Moses in the New Testament Books -...
The Food and Drug Administration Needs to Get Back on Track
Kash Patel Unloads on Crime in the U.S. in Trump's First 200 Days
Iran's Mullahs Moving the Deckchairs on the Titanic
How President Trump is Revitalizing American Workers’ 401(k)s
12 States to Ban Junk Food from SNAP
Feeding Our Future Scheme Leader Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison
Cuomo, Mamdani spar in Mayoral Race
Cuomo Calls Out Socialist Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani: 'Move Out of Your Rent-Controlled Apart...
23 AGs Say Financial Net-Zero Goals Raise Food, Energy Costs
Tipsheet

ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Accused of Child Sex Crimes After Local Authorities Release Him Despite Detainer

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 10, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

An illegal immigrant charged with horrifying child sex crimes is back in custody, but only thanks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), not local authorities. Despite an active ICE detainer request, local law enforcement released the illegal alien back onto the streets, putting the community at serious risk. This case underscores the dangerous consequences of sanctuary policies that prioritize political correctness over public safety. Meanwhile, far-left leaders continue to block cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. 

Advertisement

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested just hours after he was released by Rhode Island authorities and was served with a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge.  However, despite being charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, indecent solicitation of a child, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee. 

According to ICE, Perez-Gomez illegally entered the U.S. as a “gotaway” at an unknown time and place, without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by immigration authorities. 

ICE Boston Field Office Director Patricia Hyde condemned the release of Perez-Gomez, calling him a clear danger to children and questioning why he was arrested at all if he was going to be immediately released. She praised ICE for stepping in to remove him from the community after local authorities failed to

"Josue Santiago Perez-Gomez stands accused of some disgusting and disturbing crimes and represents a clear threat to the children of our Rhode Island communities. Releasing an alleged child sex offender the very day of his arrest begs the question, what is the point of arresting him at all? Luckily, the brave men and women of ICE were able to remove this criminal alien pedophile from our streets, where local authorities allowed him to potentially reoffend," she said in a statement. 

Recommended

Feeding Our Future Scheme Leader Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Feeding Our Future Scheme Leader Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison Scott McClallen
Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run… Derek Hunter
McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline Sarah Arnold
Rachel Maddow and the Case of the Imaginary Dictatorship Kevin McCullough
Kash Patel Unloads on Crime in the U.S. in Trump's First 200 Days Sarah Arnold
A Brutal Injury Cut Short an NFL Preseason Game Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Feeding Our Future Scheme Leader Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison Scott McClallen
Advertisement