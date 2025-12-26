How Much Lobster Was Hijacked? It's a Heist Worthy of an Episode in The Sopranos

This story is something out of The Sopranos, although how this shipment got stolen was more high-tech. It would’ve been a great storyline if the show were still on HBO, but it’s a wild one, nonetheless. Around $400,000 in lobster that was headed to numerous Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota were hijacked en route. The shipment was picked up in Massachusetts but never made it to its destination.

There was no hold up or a ‘it was stolen as I left the door open with the keys in the ignition as I drink a cup of coffee at a diner’ story. It likely was some robber posing as a legitimate trucker using spoofed emails on burner phones, according to Fox Business:

Dylan Rexing, CEO of Indiana-based logistics business Rexing Companies, said the shipment was picked up in Taunton, Mass., but never reached its destination, WFLD reported. Rexing told the outlet that the heist appeared to be part of an organized ring of cargo thieves targeting high-value products. "This theft wasn’t random. It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit. For a mid-sized brokerage like ours, a $400,000 loss is significant. It forces tough decisions and ultimately drives up costs across the supply chain – costs consumers ultimately end up paying," Rexing told Fox Business. "Brokers are on the front lines of this problem, but we need federal agencies to have modern enforcement tools to keep pace with organized criminal networks. Until that happens, these thefts will continue to disrupt businesses and impact everyday prices," Rexing added. The FBI is investigating the lobster shipment theft. No arrests have been announced.

The lobster squad is on the case.

Maybe 'Paulie' has them: