Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings

A Texas House Democrat is claiming that there’s no biblical basis for Christians to oppose abortion. The lawmaker’s comments reflect a growing trend on the Left to twist or dismiss Scripture to justify its radical pro-abortion policies. However, for millions of Christians, the Bible is clear that life is sacred, and it begins in the womb.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Texas House Democrat and self-described pastor James Talarico claimed there’s no biblical or historical foundation for Christians to oppose abortion or traditional marriage. Talarico argued that Christian beliefs against abortion and same-sex marriage are not rooted in Scripture but are instead modern political constructs—remarks that are already drawing backlash from faith-based conservatives who say his views distort core Christian teachings.

"So this idea that to be a Christian means you have to be anti gay and anti abortion... There really is no historical, theological, or biblical basis for that opinion," Talarico said.

NEW: Texas House Democrat and pastor James Talarico suggests the Bible supports abortion, says there is no Biblical basis for Christians to be anti-abortion.



"So this idea that to be a Christian means you have to be anti gay and anti abortion... There really is no historical,… pic.twitter.com/GPo5udFzIF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

However, it is clearly stated in the Bible, under Jeremiah 1:5, that "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations."

The self-proclaimed “devout” Christian is openly pro-choice, having sponsored legislation to restore abortion access and push the issue to a statewide referendum. He has fiercely criticized Texas’s pro-life laws, claiming they’re about “controlling women” rather than protecting life. Additionally, he has opposed efforts to require the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, arguing that such measures violate the separation of church and state