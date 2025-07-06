Trump Declares Major Disaster in Texas After Devastating Storms and Flooding

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster for Texas after severe storms caused a flash flood, killing at least 67 people, including children. On Sunday, he authorized federal relief with FEMA coordination under the Stafford Act and said that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would be “available at all times.”

"Dear Governor Abbott: I have declared a major disaster under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. 5121 et seq. (the “Stafford Act”), for the State of Texas due to damage resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on July 2, 2025, and continuing,” the White House wrote in a statement on X.

The White House stated that federal aid under the Stafford Act will cover only 75 percent of eligible costs for both Other Needs Assistance (section 408) and Public Assistance in designated areas, as federal support is meant to supplement, not replace, state and local efforts.

The Trump White House also revealed that Benjamin Abbott will be appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer to oversee and manage the relief operations.

"He will consult with you and assist in the execution of the FEMA-State Agreement for disaster assistance governing the expenditure of Federal funds,” the White House wrote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that he is deploying rescue teams to Texas to assist in the search for survivors.

"Florida will support Texas following the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding areas," DeSantis wrote on X. "At my direction, @FLSERT is deploying three swiftwater rescue teams through an EMAC to assist with response and recovery. We’re standing by to lend more help as requested."

The death toll from the flash floods that tore through Central Texas climbed to nearly 70, as rescue teams navigating rugged terrain recovered more bodies and pressed on with an urgent search for numerous others still missing, including 11 young girls from a summer camp. It was reported that 16 more bodies were recovered on Saturday, raising the death toll in the area to 59. Among the victims were 21 children.