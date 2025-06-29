Trump Scores Win as BBB Clears Procedural Vote Hurdle After 82-Hour Showdown

After 82 grueling hours of debate, delay tactics, and amendment marathons on the Senate floor, President Donald Trump’s "Big Beautiful Bill" has officially passed, marking a significant victory for his administration and the American people. The comprehensive tax and spending package, which includes historic tax relief, border enforcement measures, and pro-growth economic reforms, cleared the Senate hurdle late Saturday night. In a triumphant statement, Trump praised Republicans for their resolve and blasted Democrats for trying to obstruct what he called “a bill that delivers real results for real Americans.”

Trump is expected to sign the legislation into law on July 2, just in time for the July 4 deadline.

President Trump celebrated the Senate's passage of his bill, giving special praise to Republican Sens. Rick Scott (FL), Mike Lee (Utah), Ron Johnson (Wis), and Cynthia Lummis (WY) for their key roles. He thanked all GOP senators who supported the bill, calling them true patriots. Trump added that he's proud to work with them to grow the economy, cut wasteful spending, secure the border, support the military and veterans, protect Medicaid for those in need, and defend the Second Amendment.

The bill features a range of conservative priorities, including strict border security measures, expanded deportation efforts, significant tax cuts and reforms, changes to Medicaid and healthcare policy, rollback of gun regulations, and the elimination of funding for progressive social programs, such as Planned Parenthood and particularly those labeled as “woke."

Meanwhile, Trump blasted Sen. Thom Tillis (R‑NC), accusing him of grandstanding over the bill and labeling him a RINO. The president vowed to back a primary challenger to unseat Tillis in the 2026 election.

“Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the primary against 'Senator Thom' Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America," Trump said. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"