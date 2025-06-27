Tom Homan Explodes While Calling For More ICE Funding

Border Czar Tom Homan exploded during a White House event promoting the Big Beautiful Bill, arguing that it must get passed to make the United States safer. Standing next to President Donald Trump, Homan says he gets “pissed off” because he’s “sick of meeting angle moms and dads” while hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants with criminal histories walk the streets of every state in the country thanks to the previous administration’s anti-American border policies.

Homan highlighted that there are over 600,000 illegal immigrants across the country, yet fewer than 5,000 deportation officers are available to enforce the law. He argued that President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill would help close that gap by allocating funds to recruit more Border Patrol agents and ensure law enforcement can remove criminal aliens from the streets. The bill includes $4.1 billion to hire over 8,000 new Border Patrol and customs officers, along with expanded retention bonuses to help keep experienced personnel on the job.

“More agents mean more bad guys arrested, taken off the streets of this country every single day. Every day, we arrest a public safety threat or a national security threat. This makes this country much safer. Who the hell would be against that?” Homan said.

“Pass the bill so we make this country safe, so we can stop the violence against ICE officers!” He continued.

Homan, visibly frustrated, said that with more funding, the government could hire additional officers and arrest more individuals who endanger lives. He added that increased resources would allow construction of the border wall to resume, helping to stop not only illegal immigration but also the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.

“We need more border wall! [...] We should have ZERO fentanyl...we need money to secure the border at a higher level,” Homan added.

The Big Beautiful Bill includes $46.5 billion to construct and enhance physical barriers along both the U.S.–Mexico and U.S.–Canada borders, including expanded walls, river barriers, sensor grids, and lighting systems. It also allocates funding to hire 10,000 new ICE agents and provides $14.4 billion to scale up transportation and logistics for deportations, enabling the removal of up to 1 million individuals per year.