Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Pitches Something That Will Surely Infuriate Libs on Deportations
Police Arrest 30 Violent Anti-Israel Protesters After They Occupy University Building
Houthis Surrender After Trump’s Bombing Barrage — Red Sea Attacks to Stop
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Trump's Transgender Military Ban
VIP
The Pulitzer Prize Is Given for Misinformation, and Dave Portnoy Deals With a...
VIP
There's a Reason Some People Oppose Gun Rights
Soros Trying to Undermine Justice by Funding Leftist Prosecutors, According to Former...
VIP
Bessent Gives Another Update on the Trade War With China
Hegseth Launches Historic Purge of Top Brass: 'Fewer Generals, More Warfighters'
Donalds Schools NBC Host on Illegal Aliens
India Launches Military Strikes in Nine Sites in Pakistan
Historic Fentanyl Bust: Pam Bondi Reveals One of the Largest Seizures in U.S....
Liberals on CNN Keep Harping on Due Process for Illegal Immigrants, and Scott...
Sanctuary State Governors to Come Before House Oversight Committee
Tipsheet

Pro-Migration Reporter Alerts Illegal Immigrants in D.C. of Upcoming ICE Raids

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 06, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

A reporter and founder of MigrantInsider.com is facing backlash after alerting illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C., including restaurant workers, DoorDash, and Uber Eats drivers, about upcoming ICE raids targeting their workplaces. The warning is raising legal concerns, as it could be seen as obstructing federal enforcement efforts amid the Trump administration’s renewed crackdown on illegal immigration.

Advertisement

Pablo Manriquez warned illegal immigrants on social media to be on high alert as ICE plans targeted raids this week, focusing on undocumented workers in restaurants and the gig economy. He claimed that agents plan to initiate operations after breakfast hours and before dinner, specifically targeting restaurant workers, particularly employees at Subway franchises, delivery workers using scooters, and those working for DoorDash. Manriquez also claimed that ICE would target the Mundo Verde Public Charter School, a bilingual charter school where many of the students have immigrant parents. 

More from his post:

We are told that they’re going to show up at these restaurants to do I-9 [employment eligibility documents] inspections and then station officers in the back of restaurant for anybody who tries to flee out the back.  Another place they’re going to be targeting are bilingual public charter schools, including the Mundo Verde [Green World] public [charter] school system right here in Washington, D.C.

So be aware, know your rights, and the Amica Center [for Immigrant Rights] right here in Washington tells us that they are standing by to receive your calls if you are detained . .. Share this video, share this information. We will be posting about it on migrantinsider.com where we broke the story early today…  and if you are detained, call the Amica Center right here in DC.

Recommended

Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Pitches Something That Will Surely Infuriate Libs on Deportations Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin slammed Manriquez’s post, calling it “sickening” and saying that the so-called “reporter” was putting law enforcement lives at risk and doing the bidding of violent criminal aliens and gang members. 

This comes as immigration advocates in Washington are informing restaurant industry workers to know their “rights” and have a plan in case ICE agents show up, and what to do if they happen to get caught in any operation. 

Abel Nunez, the executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), claimed that her “clients,” or illegal immigrants, have been living with anxiety and fear for months. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Pitches Something That Will Surely Infuriate Libs on Deportations Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Trump's Transgender Military Ban Jeff Charles
Trump Just Made This Nation Drop its Tariffs to Zero Jeff Charles
Wait, That's Why Tillis Is Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? Matt Vespa
Donalds Schools NBC Host on Illegal Aliens Jeremy Frankel
Watch How Quickly Trump Shuts Down Reporter Asking if He Would Lift Tariffs on Canada Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Pitches Something That Will Surely Infuriate Libs on Deportations Matt Vespa
Advertisement