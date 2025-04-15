A Judge *Did What Now* Regarding That Deported Illegal Alien Case
Marjorie Taylor Greene Made a Stock Trade – Now Democrats Are Clamoring for...
VIP
ABC News Deceives About the Shapiro Arsonist, While the Media Continue Lying About...
VIP
South Carolina Lawmakers Consider Atoning for Past Sins Against Second Amendment
Here We Go Again: Joe Biden Spends His First Public Address Since Leaving...
Van Hollen Enjoys Praise From Jeffries As He Continues to Fight for Deported...
Tom Homan Vows to Prosecute Anyone Harboring Illegal Immigrants 'To the Full Extent...
Trump Admin Refers NY AG Letitia James for Possible Prosecution Over Mortgage Fraud...
Democrat Sounds Alarm: Under Trump, No American Is Safe from Abduction, Deportation, or...
Grenell: Illegal Status Led to Abrego Garcia’s Deportation
Media Gave 62 Times More Coverage to Trump Tariffs Than Booming Jobs Report
VIP
California Bill Lets Students Sleep In Cars; Critics Call It a Band-Aid for...
American Students Trapped In Denmark After Uber Dispute Leads to Arrest, Passport Seizure
VIP
Pam Bondi Fires Off on the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’ Who Got Deported
Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Massive Lead In Ohio Governor's Race-- All Thanks to Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 15, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s bid for governor has gained significant momentum following a full endorsement from President Donald Trump, who praised Ramaswamy as "Young, Strong, and Smart" and a "very good person who truly loves our Country." The endorsement is expected to bolster Ramaswamy's campaign against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has launched his own gubernatorial bid. Ramaswamy's platform includes policies such as banning cell phones in schools and closely aligning himself with Trump’s agenda. His endorsement is seen as a strategic move to solidify his position in the race and appeal to conservative voters in the state. 

Advertisement

Despite never holding public office aside from his 2024 presidential bid, Vivek Ramaswamy has commanded the Ohio gubernatorial race, securing 71 percent support in the GOP primary. That puts him a staggering 60 points ahead of his closest competitor, Jim Tressel. Veteran Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio credited the surge to Trump’s endorsement, noting that “an overwhelming majority” of Republican primary voters know that Ramaswamy has the former president’s backing.

Ramaswamy’s lead is no surprise. In January, he was already ahead of Yost in a hypothetical GOP primary, pulling in 52 percent support compared to Yost’s 18 percent — a commanding 34-point advantage. By April, Ramaswamy’s support increased significantly, jumping from 52 percent support to 71 percent support — a 19-point jump. 

“Driving this huge growth in both Ramaswamy’s image and ballot score is the fact that an overwhelming majority of RPV are aware he is endorsed and supported by POTUS,” Fabrizio said. 

Not only has Ramaswamy secured Trump's endorsement, but Elon Musk also gave him his full support in his gubernatorial bid. 

Recommended

The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ramaswamy has promised to make Ohio one of the top states for raising a family, adding that every child would receive "world-class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education." 

"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we give our kids the toolkit to think of themselves not as victims but as victors in a competitive global economy," he said. 

Tags: VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Here We Go Again: Joe Biden Spends His First Public Address Since Leaving WH By Attacking Trump Sarah Arnold
Trump Admin Refers NY AG Letitia James for Possible Prosecution Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations Sarah Arnold
Scott Jennings Has a Message for Harvard Regarding Federal Funding Rebecca Downs
A Judge *Did What Now* Regarding That Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Feds Arrest Man for Threatening to Assassinate Tulsi Gabbard and Her Husband Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement