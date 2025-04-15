Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Massive Lead In Ohio Governor's Race-- All Thanks to Trump

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s bid for governor has gained significant momentum following a full endorsement from President Donald Trump, who praised Ramaswamy as "Young, Strong, and Smart" and a "very good person who truly loves our Country." The endorsement is expected to bolster Ramaswamy's campaign against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has launched his own gubernatorial bid. Ramaswamy's platform includes policies such as banning cell phones in schools and closely aligning himself with Trump’s agenda. His endorsement is seen as a strategic move to solidify his position in the race and appeal to conservative voters in the state.

Despite never holding public office aside from his 2024 presidential bid, Vivek Ramaswamy has commanded the Ohio gubernatorial race, securing 71 percent support in the GOP primary. That puts him a staggering 60 points ahead of his closest competitor, Jim Tressel. Veteran Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio credited the surge to Trump’s endorsement, noting that “an overwhelming majority” of Republican primary voters know that Ramaswamy has the former president’s backing.

Ramaswamy’s lead is no surprise. In January, he was already ahead of Yost in a hypothetical GOP primary, pulling in 52 percent support compared to Yost’s 18 percent — a commanding 34-point advantage. By April, Ramaswamy’s support increased significantly, jumping from 52 percent support to 71 percent support — a 19-point jump.

“Driving this huge growth in both Ramaswamy’s image and ballot score is the fact that an overwhelming majority of RPV are aware he is endorsed and supported by POTUS,” Fabrizio said.

Not only has Ramaswamy secured Trump's endorsement, but Elon Musk also gave him his full support in his gubernatorial bid.

Ramaswamy has promised to make Ohio one of the top states for raising a family, adding that every child would receive "world-class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education."

"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we give our kids the toolkit to think of themselves not as victims but as victors in a competitive global economy," he said.