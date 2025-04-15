Tom Homan Vows to Prosecute Anyone Harboring Illegal Immigrants 'To the Full Extent of the Law'

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, is sending a clear message to those who refuse to uphold the law and look the other way on illegal immigration. Homan is warning that those days are over. In a bold statement that has left Democrat mayors, governors, and lawmakers rattled, Homan declared that under the Trump administration, the U.S. would aggressively prosecute anyone caught harboring illegal immigrants—no exceptions. With Trump’s border policies taking effect and holding those illegally in the U.S. accountable, Homan’s hardline stance signals a return to law and order and a renewed commitment to protecting American sovereignty.

“Will America be prosecuting those who harbor illegal immigrants to the full extent of the law?” A reporter asked Homan on Tuesday.

“Absolutely. And hold tight on that one cause it’s coming. It’s coming. I’ve been saying that since day one,” he replied.

Several Democrat leaders across the country are openly defying Trump’s immigration policies, choosing instead to double down on sanctuary city laws and proclaiming their support for illegal immigrants.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, for example, has made it clear that the city will not cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts. She’s publicly declared that Boston doesn’t take orders from anyone—“not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings”—and has portrayed the city as a historic defender against authority and so-called bullies. Wu has also told illegal immigrants that they “belong” in the United States, ignoring the fact that they are here in violation of federal law.

Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has taken a defiant stance against Trump, refusing to admit that Denver is a sanctuary city. During a recent Capitol Hill hearing, Johnston was pressed on the city's policies regarding cooperation with ICE and handling undocumented immigrants. When directly asked whether Denver is a sanctuary city, Johnston dodged the question, claiming that the term means different things to different people. Tensions rose during the hearing when Rep. Lauren Boebert grilled him further. Johnston eventually admitted that Denver had spent $79 million on services for illegal immigrants over the past two and a half years.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has issued formal requests for several Democrat governors to testify before a U.S. House committee regarding their sanctuary state policies on illegal immigration. Comer has called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to appear on May 15. All three lead states that have adopted sanctuary policies, welcoming illegal immigrants while restricting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) classifies cities in these states as sanctuary jurisdictions due to their refusal to detain illegal immigrants or allow ICE to take custody of them.