Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his efforts to broker historic peace agreements during his term in office. His role in facilitating peace among nations will likely serve as a symbolic nod to his non-interventionist stance, particularly his efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and Russia.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Monday, declaring that no one deserves it more.

“Today, I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more," Issa wrote on X.

Issa praised Trump for embodying the nation's commitment to "peace through strength" and promoting a world without war, noting that no president has championed this cause as effectively since Ronald Reagan.

“Congressman Issa recently led a Congressional delegation to four Middle East nations—he observed first-hand and from several heads of state that the spirit of peace and moving away from conflict is real and multilateral,” Jonathan Wilcox, Issa’s deputy chief of staff and communications director said in comments made to The Hill.

“From the time of his election and after being sworn in, President Trump has inspired and promoted the cause of peace—and in a way we have not heard in many years. His advocacy is an aspiration of a world without war, and we are seeing this come into focus in several regions of the world today – not just one,” he continued.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Trump was asked about the prize. However, the president expressed doubts that he would ever be awarded it.

“They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me," he told reporters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that if Trump were a Democrat, his accomplishments would be extensively celebrated. Nevertheless, because of his identity and approach, Trump has been criticized for his attempts to promote peace, particularly his efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

“If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, ‘Well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize,’” he said. “This is absurd. We are trying to end a war,” Rubio explained. “You cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table, starting with the Russians. And that, that is the point the president has made. And we have to do whatever we can to try to bring them to the table to see if it’s even possible.”

Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize several times. However, only four American presidents have won.

