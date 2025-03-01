Elon Musk Demands Weekly Bullet Points from Federal Employees in Second Email

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recent actions continue to stir conversation, as the tech mogul has now made waves with a second email to federal employees, prompting them to account for their activities from the previous week. In addition to the request for a detailed report, the email introduces a new requirement, furthering Musk's push for more accountability and efficiency in the workplace.

Federal employees received a follow-up email on Friday titled "What did you do last week? Part II," requesting details about their recent work. Initially scheduled for Saturday, the email asks employees to outline five key weekly accomplishments. Reports indicate that the email will be due by 11:59 p.m. EST every Monday.

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager,” the email read, according to the Associated Press.

The email came from the domain“hr@opm.gov,” the same OPM address that sent the first email.

This follows a previous DOGE email that required federal workers to explain what they did at their jobs. The second email, however, differs from the first in that it specifically states not to send classified or sensitive information. Additionally, employees whose work is sensitive or classified were told to respond, "All of my activities are sensitive.”

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly instructed DoD staff to respond to the email.