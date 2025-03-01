Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Why the Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Was a Dud
Why Former CNN Host Went Ballistic on Megyn Kelly
The Trump Administration's Plan to Lower the Price of Eggs
Dave Portnoy Unloads on 'Trash' Gavin Newsom
Trust in the Media Hits All-Time Low in 50 Years
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files?
VIP
Could This Be the Start of a Third DeSantis Term as Governor?
Former Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Officially Jumps into NYC Mayoral Race
February Border Numbers Are In – And They’re Looking Strong
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting
State Department Defends Giving the Taliban Taxpayer-Funded Money
This State Wants to Put Condom Vending Machines in Preschools
Liberal Journalist Compares Zelenskyy To Jesus Christ
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Demands Weekly Bullet Points from Federal Employees in Second Email

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 6:30 PM
Pool via AP

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recent actions continue to stir conversation, as the tech mogul has now made waves with a second email to federal employees, prompting them to account for their activities from the previous week. In addition to the request for a detailed report, the email introduces a new requirement, furthering Musk's push for more accountability and efficiency in the workplace.

Advertisement

Federal employees received a follow-up email on Friday titled "What did you do last week? Part II," requesting details about their recent work. Initially scheduled for Saturday, the email asks employees to outline five key weekly accomplishments. Reports indicate that the email will be due by 11:59 p.m. EST every Monday. 

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager,” the email read, according to the Associated Press. 

The email came from the domain“hr@opm.gov,” the same OPM address that sent the first email.

This follows a previous DOGE email that required federal workers to explain what they did at their jobs. The second email, however, differs from the first in that it specifically states not to send classified or sensitive information. Additionally, employees whose work is sensitive or classified were told to respond, "All of my activities are sensitive.”

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly instructed DoD staff to respond to the email. 

Tags: ELON MUSK DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting Rebecca Downs
Dave Portnoy Unloads on 'Trash' Gavin Newsom Sarah Arnold
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files? Sarah Arnold
Here's the Tweet That Perfectly Captured Zelensky's Interview on Fox News Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Trump Smacking Zelensky Down Were Pure Gold Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement