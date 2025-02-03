Trump's Challenge to 'Birthright Citizenship' Gets Major Legal Backup
Tipsheet

Mitch McConnell Rails Against Trump in Explosive '60 Minutes' Interview

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 03, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In a “60 Minutes” interview bound to stir debate within the Republican Party, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opened up about his strained and often unpredictable relationship with President Donald Trump. While McConnell acknowledged Trump’s undeniable impact on the party, he didn’t shy away from discussing the challenges and tensions that have marked their dynamic, particularly after the 2020 election. Despite their past alliance, McConnell clarified that while he respects Trump’s political influence, the path forward with the president may require a recalibration despite his landslide win in November. 

McConnell revealed that his relationship with Trump is still rocky, adding that the two “have not spoken for quite a while.” 

At 82, McConnell, one of the longest-serving senators, expressed ongoing resentment toward Donald Trump regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He criticized Trump’s decision to pardon those involved in the chaos, calling it a “mistake” and asserting that the former president was both "practically and morally responsible" for inciting the violence that occurred that day.

Though the Capitol riots occurred four years ago, McConnell refuses to let them fade from memory. While some Democrats have moved on, especially after Trump defied expectations and won the election, McConnell remains firm in his condemnation of the events and Trump’s involvement in them.

Meanwhile, McConnell spoke about screaming matches he’d have with Trump. 

“We had a candid relationship,” McConnell told host Lesley Stahl. 

Stahl asked him about an expert from his biography who wrote that he thought Trump was “nasty” and a “sleazeball.” However, McConnell refused to acknowledge his past remarks, saying they were “private comments.” 

McConnell also criticized Trump’s tariff threats on Mexico, Canada, and China, saying they would drive up costs for Americans. 

Trump and McConnell’s relationship has been contentious since the beginning. 

While Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, alleging massive fraud, McConnell was one of the first top Republicans to publicly acknowledge former President Joe Biden’s victory after the Electoral College vote was certified. However, in the early years of the first Trump administration, he was a key player in securing the confirmation of Trump’s nominees. 

