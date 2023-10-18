Biden Mumbles Through His Israel Visit, Fails to Secure Release of American Hostages From Hamas

President Joe Biden traveled to Israel on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Still, after mumbling his way through his visit, the 80-year-old president headed home like he was barely even there.

Biden summed up his entire presidency while speaking with Netanyahu as only he knows how: losing his train of thought, slumped in his chair while reading from a pre-written notecard.

He attempted to reference a speech Biden claimed was written for him by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The quote, he said, was relevant to the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hamas terrorists who slaughtered more than 1,000 Israelis and continue to fire rockets at civilians:

This sums up Biden's presidency;



"I asked the secretary of state when he and I were in the Senate to write something for me and he wrote a line that is appropriate. 'It's not we lead, it's not just...' Well, I won't go into it, I'll wait 'til later."pic.twitter.com/72TQQBCzoC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 18, 2023

In addition, Biden failed to show strength and resilience on the global stage against terrorist countries. His visit to Israel was nothing but a failed publicity stunt, one in which the only major development was pledging $100 million for Hamas-controlled Gaza and the corrupt leaders in the West Bank, as Katie reported here.

He barely mentioned the American citizens whom Hamas has kidnapped. Instead, he left the Middle East after only a few hours without securing the release of a single hostage held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Biden ignores questions and slowly shuffles away after delivering remarks in Israel pic.twitter.com/T9UG5iKO17 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

The president’s weak appearance gave little reason for Israel or other allies to feel confident in Biden's ability to adequately support Israel while punishing the terrorist organizations responsible for the attacks or their backers in Tehran. to the war in Israel launched by Hamas.

Biden fixated on his efforts to respond to events around the world as a “wartime" president, without mentioning the chaos that has been ignited on his watch, often due in party to his weakness. The Ukraine/Russia conflict, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and now Hamas attacks on Israel have all marred his presidency as his efforts to promote peace and dissuade aggressors have failed.

The president’s visit did provide a counterpoint to the pro-Hamas sentiment being expressed by many of his fellow Democrats, but it will take more than a visit to Israel and statements of support to show he truly stands in solidarity with the people of Israel. On the same day Biden landed in Israel, for example, his inaction allowed sanctions on Iran's missile program to expire. And don't forget about the $6 billion Biden unfroze for Tehran.

A Biden Administration aide also recently posted social media posts glorifying the heinous attacks on Israel, posting photos of Hamas terrorists parachuting into Israel while clutching guns.