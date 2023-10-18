Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank

President Joe Biden announced $100 million in "humanitarian aid" for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank Wednesday morning during remarks in Israel.

"President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs," the White House released in a statement.

In an attempt to reassure skeptics, Biden said there would be condemnation if Hamas -- which controls Gaza and is popular in the West Bank -- hinders the delivery of aid to civilians through theft or other means.

BIDEN: "I'm also announcing $100,000,000 of new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank." pic.twitter.com/OjzX2kNDSk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

"Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter," the statement continues.

While the White House sends $100 million to unaccountable None Governmental Organizations, groups that received funding in the past are under scrutiny for aiding Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the region. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, including leader Mahmoud Abbas, are notoriously corrupt. Not a single hostage taken by Hamas, including Americans, have been returned.

“NGO Monitor, an Israeli watchdog group, has alleged that Al-Haq and Addameer’s staff members have ties to the PFLP. Shawan Jabarin, Al-Haq’s General Director, was convicted in 1985 of recruiting for the PFLP… Jabarin also represented the PFLP at a conference attended by groups… https://t.co/WiCembTc3a — NGO Monitor (@NGOmonitor) October 18, 2023

🇺🇳#Face_of_Evil: 1500 Israelis brutally massacred by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, 1000s of rockets targeting Israeli civilians daily. @UNICEFpalestine knew about the tons of stolen aid to build monstrous terror bases under houses, schools, hospitals, did nothing #Disarm_Hamas_Now https://t.co/Zz0FLOBLDn — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) October 16, 2023

Footage from the Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023 shows terrorists carried first aid kits provided by the United Nations.

Machine guns and a @UNICEF first aid kit.



Medical aid stolen from Gazans found on a vehicle Hamas terrorists used to infiltrate Israel.



No wonder why Gazans suffer.#HamasworsethanISIS #HamasTerrorists pic.twitter.com/FRdWGHxEKC — COGAT (@cogatonline) October 13, 2023



