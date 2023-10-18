U.S. Department of Defense Confirms Who Was Behind Gaza Hospital Strike
Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 18, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden announced $100 million in "humanitarian aid" for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank Wednesday morning during remarks in Israel. 

"President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs," the White House released in a statement. 

In an attempt to reassure skeptics, Biden said there would be condemnation if Hamas -- which controls Gaza and is popular in the West Bank -- hinders the delivery of aid to civilians through theft or other means. 

"Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter," the statement continues. 

While the White House sends $100 million to unaccountable None Governmental Organizations, groups that received funding in the past are under scrutiny for aiding Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the region. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, including leader Mahmoud Abbas, are notoriously corrupt. Not a single hostage taken by Hamas, including Americans, have been returned. 

Footage from the Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023 shows terrorists carried first aid kits provided by the United Nations. 


