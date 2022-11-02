Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Tipsheet

WaPo Calls for New Leadership in the White House: 'Biden and Harris Are Unfit'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2022 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You know there is a problem when even liberal media outlets admit that the current leaders in the White House need to go. 

Washington Post columnist, George Will, is calling on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to resign from their positions. 

Titled, For the Good of the Country, Biden and Harris Should Bow Out of the 2024 ElectionWill called Biden and Harris “unfit” to run the country, and do Americans all a favor by making room for a more coherent team. 

“Regarding Biden and Harris, the national Democratic Party faces two tests of stewardship: Its imprimatur cannot again be bestowed on either of them,” Will wrote, adding “Biden is not just past his prime; even adequacy is in his past. And this is Harris’s prime.”

Will, who admitted to voting for Biden in 2020, wrote that Democrats should step aside and let Republicans take over. 

“In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated… after next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise,” Will wrote. 

Will continued to say there is no excuse for Biden’s repeated confusion and embarrassing gaffes. 

“This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion,” Will said. 

Continuing to throw shade at Biden, the WaPo columnist called out the president for recently forgetting about what policy he had just signed. 

“It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025,” Will said.

Last but not least, Will blasted Harris for not doing the jobs she has been assigned to, ripping her apart for her constant word salads and her “eerie strangeness.” 

“She sounds, as a critic has said, like someone giving a book report on a book she has not read… complacency and arrogance make a ruinous compound,” Will wrote. 

