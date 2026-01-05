This Is What Democrats Are Saying About Trump's Venezuela Operation

Congressional Democrats are using President Donald Trump’s Venezuela operation to do what they already planned to do if they regain control of the House: Pursue another impeachment effort.

Democratic lawmakers are blasting the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, claiming it is an impeachable offense. They argue that the move violates the Constitutionand the War Powers Act.

Critics on both sides of the aisle have said Trump’s “large-scale strike” and subsequent Maduro’s extraction is an act of war that requires congressional approval.

Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) was among the first to call for Trump’s impeachment. He claimed the operation “is an impeachable offense” and urged Republican lawmakers “to finally join Democrats in reasserting congressional authority by holding this president accountable for this gross violation of the Constitution.”

Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3) labeled the operation as an illegal invasion driven by a desire to possess Venezuela’s oil and other resources. “Under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongners has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal endless war so they can extract resources and expand their wealth.”

Three things can be true at the same time:



1) Maduro is a horrible human being.



2) America just committed an act of war without Congressional approval.



3) Venezuelans have the right to defend themselves against tyrannical invaders. — Rebekah Massie (@TheOtherMassie) January 3, 2026

“Invading and running anouther country without a congressional declaration of war is an impeachable offense,” said Rep. April McClain Delaney (MD-6).

Meanwhile, Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-2) of California’s 2nd District suggested the situation might warrant removal under the 25th Amendment, calling the strategy "truly insane" and "disastrous."

Not only is Trump's regime-change op in Venezuela unconstitutional, he apparently is siding with Maduro allies over pro-market, pro-US opposition figures and Nobel Peace Prize winners. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QlmqWUvE3G — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) January 4, 2026

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), condemned the "kidnapping" as a "grave violation of international law.”

Maduro’s extraction, dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” was a multi-pronged assault carried out early on Saturday morning. It involved over 150 aircraft and started with a series of precision airstrikes targeting Venezuela’s air defense systems, radar installations, and military communication facilities.

Well then, WHO SHOULD CONTROL VENEZULA’S OIL?



Maduro stole the election, so the choice isn’t “the people.”



It’s either China, Russia, Iran



Or the 🇺🇸



And who will help the Venezuelan people most?



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 5, 2026

The strikes caused a major blackout. U.S. military helicopters carrying the Army’s Delta Force descended on Maduro’s compound in Caracas at about 2:00 a.m. local time. As U.S. forces secured the perimeter, intelligence teams provided real-time updates. The soldiers apprehended Maduro and his wife in less than 30 minutes.

The White House defended the move, saying it was necessary for protecting Americans against narco-terrorism. The administration has long maintained that Maduro’s regime was shipping dangerous drugs into the United States.

