Elon Musk Shows Support for a 2024 DeSantis Presidential Bid

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to a record low for the third straight week. Gas Prices are at a historic level and inflation is causing American’s wallets to dwindle. The nation is frustrated with Democratic policies and their radical agendas.

Even Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk announced that for the first time in his life, he voted for a Republican.

That Republican is Mayra Flores, who won the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District, flipping the House seat red.

In a tweet, Musk said ”I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022."

He also made a projected notion that he would vote for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in the 2024 presidential election, should he decide to run.

The quick witted governor responded to Musk’s comments with a joke that played off billionaire's South African heritage saying “'I’m focused on 2022, but I welcome support from African Americans.”

Musk, who has been a supporter of both Democrat and Republican parties, also hinted that he may financially support political candidates in the future.

"I’m thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties.”

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO has shifted his political stance ever since Joe Biden took office. Musk has previously said he used to only vote Democrat but has since changed his prospective to voting Republican. This could be because of the damage the Biden administration has caused in a mere 18 months.