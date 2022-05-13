Democrats

Hillary Clinton Accuses Republicans of Wanting Babies to Starve

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: May 13, 2022 7:30 PM
Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to accuse GOP members of wanting to “kill certain babies” amid the nation’s baby formula shortage, while she and the Democratic Party support unlimited abortion on demand, making further clear their hypocrisy on respect for life. 

In response to Governor Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) statement addressing his fury that baby formula is being shipped to border migrant camps, Clinton said “The Republican, 'pro-life' position is now that certain babies should starve.”

The mishandling of the formula shortage is one more way in which the Biden Administration is putting American families last, at the expense of others. 

Clinton’s comment came after Abbott pushed back against the Biden administration’s decision to send much-needed baby formula to illegal immigrants, while thousands of grocery store shelves remain empty, leaving parents in a panic. 

Caught in another lie, the White House assured that alleviating formula shortage is its “top priority,” despite sending pallets upon pallets to the border. 

“This is yet another one of a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans,” Abbott said. 

While Clinton claimed Republicans want babies dead, her talking point ignores how Democrats are thus advocating for formula being sent illegal immigrants at the expense of American families. Further, Clinton, and the Democratic Party as a whole, advocate for babies being lost in the womb due to abortion. 

Meanwhile, singer Bette Midler tweeted what she sees as an obvious solution to the crisis. She suggested people need to stop panicking and just start breastfeeding, adding it’s “free and available on demand.”

