More Goodies in Trump’s OBBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate passed President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," with Vice President JD Vance there to serve as a tiebreaker. The beneficial components of the bill have received considerable attention, including and especially when it comes to border security and how OBBB will help American families. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) highlighted these and more when it comes to the role he played, including provisions on school choice. It was this provision that Cruz declared from the Senate floor was one that was likely to have the most lasting impact.

"Today, we delivered on our promise to the American people to cut taxes, create jobs, support working Americans, and transformationally invest in our children," Cruz began in a statement shared to his website. Immediately thereafter he mentioned school choice. "For over a decade, I have led the fight in the U.S. Senate for school choice. Today, the Senate passed my legislation to provide billions of dollars in K–12 scholarships for kids across the nation. This historic investment represents the largest federal school choice program ever passed," his statement continued.

The statement also mentioned child investment accounts known as Trump Accounts and No Tax on Tips. When trying to sell the bill in May, as we covered at the time, the White House and House committee chairman heavily promoted the No Tax on Tips provision.

Before urging the House to pass this version, Cruz also brought up how border security provisions will help his state. "I am also pleased to see the inclusion of our State Border Security Assistance Act, which is crucial for reimbursing the state of Texas for funds spent during the Biden administration’s illegal alien invasion," he added. “I strongly urge my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to put American families first and retain these vital provisions in the final version of the One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

RELEASE: Sen. Cruz Statement on Senate Passage of One, Big, Beautiful Bill https://t.co/C5VuuZAInI pic.twitter.com/uYRfVDkHzL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 1, 2025

As votes on amendments took place for over 24 hours leading up to the passage of the bill by a vote of 51-50, Cruz spoke in the middle of the night about this school choice provision.

Acknowledging that there were many important parts of the OBBB, Cruz shared that "none over time is likely to have as big an impact as this specific provisions that the Democrats are trying to strike tonight." He then spoke about the plight of students in public schools, especially minority students and those of lower incomes.

"Across America, millions of children, especially low-income, African-American and Hispanic children, are trapped in failing schools. They face crime and violence and despair. Without the ability to learn and prosper they are denied a fair shot at the American dream," Cruz reminded. "School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st Century. Every child, regardless of race or wealth or ethnicity, deserves access to an excellent education," he continued with emphasis.

"This tax credit provision will unleash billions of dollars every single year for scholarships for kids to attend the K-12 school of their choice," Cruz further explained, as he also called out Democrats for their opposition. "Sadly, every single Democrat in this body will oppose these scholarships because they're more beholden to teacher union bosses than they are dedicated to fighting for kids."

Cruz also addressed the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how it "will take a major step forward tonight as every kid in America will have a chance at an excellent education."