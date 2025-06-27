Is Kathy Hochul Supporting Mamdani for Mayor or Not?

After Tuesday's primary, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is that much closer to serving as New York City's next Democratic mayor, especially after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded. That Mamdani is a far-left socialist who has concerning views on a whole host of issues puts his fellow Democrats in a tricky place. Many still offered words of praise, though, including fellow New York Democrats like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. As it turns out, though, Hochul doesn't look to be ready to back Mamdani after all, though.

"Today, voters made their voices heard, demanding a more affordable, more livable New York City. I hear them loud and clear," Hochul claimed just past midnight on Wednesday morning. Her post also tagged Mamdani and offered that he "built a formidable grassroots coalition," adding, "I look forward to speaking with him in the days ahead about his ideas on how to ensure a safe, affordable, and livable New York City."

Given how Mamdani has spoken at length about city-owned grocery stores, freezing the rent, plans for "free" childcare and buses, as well as defunding the police, Hochul perhaps shouldn't put too much stock in Mamdani's ideas on these areas.

By Thursday, though, the governor appeared hesitant to fully commit to supporting Mamdani. NY1 Bernadette Hogan's shared a clip of Hochul's remarks over X, which were also included in reporting from POLITICO, "Mamdani pivots to the general."

Hochul repeated some of the same sentiments in her post, when asked by a reporter if she would support Mamdani's campaign, though this time she had more so say. "Obviously, there’s areas of difference in our positions. But I also think we need to have those conversations. In the meantime, I truly am not focused on the politics. We’re six months away from inauguration day, and that’ll determine who I’m working with for the next four years and that's important," as she claimed she was focused on "affordability" and keeping the city "safe."

The governor also pushed back on the reporter and tried to stick to what she's supposedly working on now.

POLITICO focused on tax increases. Mamdani's tax plan, which has also been criticized by Mayor Eric Adams, who is running in the November general election as an independent, is problematic, but it's hardly the only cause for concern. In addition to the socialist policies he has in mind, Mamdani has taken a particularly concerning stance on Israel, despite New York being home to the most Jews in the world outside of Israel. He's also defended the pro-genocidal phrase of "globalize the intifada," and then cried and played the victim when called out for it.

Stefanik, who had been calling on Hochul to weigh in on Mamdani since Tuesday night, was quick to notice these remarks.

"The Worst Governor in America Kathy Hochul desperately tries to distance herself from the Defund the Police, raging antisemite Communist except Kathy refuses to denounce any of his insane Marxist policies. She OWNS this catastrophic candidate who will destroy NYC," she mentioned in a quoted repost of Hogan's clip. "Kathy Hochul and NY Democrats have made NY more unaffordable and unsafe due to their unhinged Far Left policies," she also added, going on to issue a call about saving New York by firing Hochul.

Stefanik is reportedly going to announce her run for governor soon. She has also reposted those on X encouraging her to run. Stefanik has also made it no secret her opposition to how Hochul has been doing her job as governor, and how she looks forward to seeing her unseated as a result of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

As we've covered and have been covering since last December, Hochul is facing a serious problem in the polls. Morning Consult has her as one of the least popular governors, and polling from Siena College consistently shows that voters want "someone else" as governor. She's also facing a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

