Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There

Just as it's been a habit for Democrats to go to such lengths to oppose the Trump administration's enforcement of immigration to the point of being detained--like Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander--many of them are also insisting on being admitted into ICE centers. On Wednesday, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Daniel Goldman (D-NY) attempted to and were denied entry to the 10th floor of an ICE Court at 26 Federal Plaza, which, as Rusty Weiss pointed out at our sister site of RedState, was the same building where Lander had been arrested the day before.

Advertisement

Not only were the congressmen denied entry, but clips have been shared of the 78-year-old Nadler appearing to be in a sorry state as he awkwardly shuffled around. "Jerry Nadler" has been trending on X. Many posts called for term-limits, with Nadler having served since November 1992.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Jerry Nadler was just BLOCKED from entering an ICE facility in New York



THIS is who the Dems are sending now? This dude looks like he’s about to turn to dust 🤣



In reality, he should’ve been locked up for harboring anti-ICE rioters in his office a few weeks… pic.twitter.com/Df7RpD7xPA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2025

As Weiss explained about the congressmen [emphasis original]:

They note that they could inspect a detention center unannounced, if they so choose, but wrote in advance to let authorities know they'd be popping in. And hence, they gave the game away. Officials informed them they would be denied entry head of time. But they attempted the stunt anyway. "To be clear, we, by law, we have the right to show up unannounced and to inspect any detention facilities within ICE," Goldman told a handful of reporters in the building. "But in order to give them advance notice, we sent a request to allow us to view it, giving them notice that we were coming." "They wrote back to us denying our request." Undeterred, Nadler and Goldman headed to the 10th floor, where the court is located, and were met by ICE Deputy Field Director Bill Joyce. Nadler, who very recently saw an aide in his office temporarily placed in handcuffs for attempting to obstruct efforts to track down pro-illegal alien rioters in that same building, stomped his foot and demanded that he and his congressional colleague be treated with respect. "There is no legal reason to say no to us," he said. "As congresspeople, we have the absolute right to inspect any federal facility, including a detention center. You have no right to say no to us." Joyce calmly said no to them and let the Democrat lawmaker know essentially that, 'Sir, this is a Wendy's.' Video shows Joyce staring for a moment, a bit bewildered at the spectacle before him, and explains that they are in a “processing center" that does not fall under their oversight purview, and not a detention center.

Part of the exchange was also captured in a clip shared by The City's Gwynne Hogan over BlueSky. As hard as Goldman and Nadler may have tried to get into the center, that it is a "processing center" rather than a detention center means they don't get to claim oversight. No wonder that their request was denied.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Goldman may have wanted to tout giving them "advance notice," but if it's not under their purview, it's not under their purview.

Nadler has been posting media coverage over X to further complain, while Goldman also posted a clip of his remarks outside the building, demonstrating even further what a publicity stunt such an appearance turned out to be.

ICE just blocked @RepDanGoldman and me from inspecting their detention center at 26 Federal Plaza, where migrants are reportedly being forced to sleep on the floor for days at a time.



Congress has a duty to conduct oversight, and the American people deserve transparency. ICE… https://t.co/EvN8iIkWJ3 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 18, 2025

ICE Bars Reps. Goldman and Nadler From Immigrant Detention Area ‘Approaching Capacity’ https://t.co/4a4dD87oOk via @THECITYNY — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 18, 2025

In his remarks to the press, Goldman suggested they were not allowed inside because there was something to hide. "And the question is, 'why can't we go in?' What are they hiding?"

Advertisement

He also brought up his fellow Democrats, but to treat them as victims despite their abominable behavior, for which they have been temporarily detained for, and, in the case of Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), even charged. "If they are going to treat Comptroller Lander, if they are going to treat Senator Padilla, if they are going to treat Congresswoman McIver the way these agents have been treating them, as if it's the police state, out in the open in the public, how are they treating immigrants behind closed doors?!" Goldman wondered.

The congressman insisted it was all "unacceptable" and previewed that they will be "continuing to push for access with the, uh, executives at the Department of Homeland Security," as he even claimed that "they are violating the law!" Goldman also insisted that "we will not stop until we get to go in and observe what is going on in these detention centers." He even called out ICE agents for supposedly "hiding" with their use of masks, though it's worth reminding that agents need protection from those wishing harm and violence upon them, especially as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has threatened to dox agents.

Masked ICE agents are snatching law-abiding immigrants and detaining them for days in highly questionable conditions.



Today, ICE illegally prevented me from conducting my constitutional oversight responsibility and blocked me from observing the detention conditions.



If they're… pic.twitter.com/oAL1rktRR8 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Thanks to his staff, Nadler has also been in the news this month over protesting and even interfering with ICE agents being able to do their jobs.

After an aide actually pushed an agent, she was placed in handcuffs while her co-worker shouted demands of the agents.