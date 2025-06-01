The FBI's Take on the Boulder Terror Attack Did Not Sit Well With...
DHS Detains Aide in Jerry Nadler’s Office Amid Protests; Lawmaker Accuses Trump of Authoritarian Tactics

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chaos exploded after an aide to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was detained by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents inside Nadler’s Manhattan office. According to reports, DHS accused the office of “harboring rioters” linked to recent anti-ICE protests in the area. The incident was captured on video, which shows agents confronting staff, leading to the temporary detention of the aide. DHS officers accused Nadler’s staff of 'harboring rioters' in scenes captured on video. 

Officers from the Federal Protective Service said they responded to Rep. Nadler’s office to conduct a security check after receiving reports that protesters may have been sheltering inside.

“Based on earlier incidents in a nearby facility, FPS officers were concerned about the safety of the federal employees in the office and went to the location to ensure the safety and well-being of those present,” Homeland Security officials said. 

Nadler quickly pointed his finger at President Donald Trump, accusing him of “intimidating tactics against both citizens and non-citizens.” 

“President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security are sowing chaos in our communities, using intimidating tactics against both citizens and non-citizens in a reckless and dangerous manner,” Nadler said in a statement to Politico. “If this can happen in a Member of Congress’ office, it can happen to anyone - and it is happening.” 

DHS stated that the woman who was handcuffed had obstructed police from conducting a security check prompted by reports of protesters inside the lawmaker’s office. She reportedly “verbally confronted and physically blocked access to the office” once the officers identified themselves and their purpose for being at the site. 

“I’m a federal officer, we’re here checking on something,” an agent can be heard in the video saying to the employee blocking his way. “We have the right to check. You are harboring rioters in the office.” 

The Gothamist, which first obtained the video, reported that the staff member was not arrested or charged and that the case was resolved. 

After the incident, an NYPD spokesperson reported that officers arrested several protesters blocking traffic near the building. During the demonstration, volunteers advocating for undocumented immigrants tried to stop ICE vans transporting detainees from leaving the premises. Eighteen protesters were issued criminal summonses, and five were taken into custody and charged. 

