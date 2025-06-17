No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
She Got a Permit to Raise Chickens—Now the City Wants to Fine Her...
The Manhunt Is Over—Now We’re Learning Who the Minnesota Assassin Really Was
Stop Panicking—We Elected a President, Not a Coward
ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse
Fetterman: Israel Should’ve Taken Out Iran’s Supreme Leader—No Mercy
Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader
VIP
Poll Shows Good News for Trump Fighting Antisemitism
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer...
Israeli Officials See War As Protecting US, Removing ‘Existential Threats’
Troops Were Mobilized in 3 States to Support ICE
SCOTUS Yet Again Rules in Favor of Nuns Fighting Mandates That Violate Their...
'I'd Pull the Trigger': Former Coast Guard Officer Arrested for Alleged Threats to...
Tipsheet

Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

A New York City Mayoral candidate, Brad Lander, was just detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for obstructing agents from arresting a suspected illegal alien.  

Advertisement

Lander repeatedly asked the officials to provide a warrant, telling them he would let go of the man he was escorting once they provided one. Officials pulled Lander away from the man and handcuffed him against a wall. Lander claimed that the agents didn't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens. 

Most likely, this incident was a way for the mayoral candidate to get some press to boost their chances of being elected. Currently, the frontrunners of the race are disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo and an up-and-coming socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who has the support of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). 

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

This incident follows just weeks after Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee was arrested for trying to help an illegal immigrant evade law enforcement, and days after little-known California Senator Alex Padilla was briefly detained for interrupting a news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Lander currently serves as the NYC comptroller and has previously served on the city council for 11 years. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded? Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic. Abigail Johnson
Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at His House Was Worse Jeff Charles
NYT Warns Voters: This Leading Candidate Is Too Left Wing, Even for Us Guy Benson
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Sends a Powerful Message to Trump Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement