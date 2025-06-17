Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation

A New York City Mayoral candidate, Brad Lander, was just detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for obstructing agents from arresting a suspected illegal alien.

🚨 #BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander was just ARRESTED by ICE after he began obstructing ICE operations at immigration court



These Democrat acts of obstruction just to score political points MUST END.



Lander repeatedly asked the officials to provide a warrant, telling them he would let go of the man he was escorting once they provided one. Officials pulled Lander away from the man and handcuffed him against a wall. Lander claimed that the agents didn't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens.

Most likely, this incident was a way for the mayoral candidate to get some press to boost their chances of being elected. Currently, the frontrunners of the race are disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo and an up-and-coming socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who has the support of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

This incident follows just weeks after Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee was arrested for trying to help an illegal immigrant evade law enforcement, and days after little-known California Senator Alex Padilla was briefly detained for interrupting a news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Lander currently serves as the NYC comptroller and has previously served on the city council for 11 years.