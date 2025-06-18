Devastating Video Reminds Democrats How They Covered Up for Biden's Mental Failings

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday about former President Joe Biden's mental failings when he was in office, "Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution," though it was a hearing that Senate Democrats refused to attend or, in the case of Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), walked out of. Other than their performative theatrics, such a move shows how members of the former president's own party still continue to cover up for him. The hearing took place days after National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a video about such a cover-up, which is making the rounds once more.

Advertisement

The video was a compilation of Democrats, including in the media, claiming that Biden could somehow run for reelection and serve another four years if he were to be reelected in 2024. As CNN's Scott Jennings called out such an absurd claim, noting they did so with "a straight face," Karen Finney, also of CNN and who worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016, indeed had a straight look on her face. Others defending Biden with a straight face included Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as well as Rep. Chris Papas (D-NH), in addition to Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Many of those Democrats are actually on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Klobuchar, Booker, and Schiff. Ossoff was previously on the Committee.

Democrats didn’t show up to the Senate hearing today about Joe Biden’s decline.



Yet they put on a straight face when they were part of the cover up. pic.twitter.com/lKcIQXWeuG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2025

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who was co-chairing the hearing, also reposted to his X account on Wednesday. During the hearing, as he addressed the lack of Democrats present except for Welch, Cornyn noted that this left them "with no other option than to take the boycotting of this hearing as an admission of guilt for their role in this crisis." He added that "we must not turn away from this search for answers."

When it comes to "answers" on this matter, more could be coming, as Cornyn also called for "consequences" if the cover-up of Biden amounted to not only "a constitutional scandal," but "a criminal one" as well.

This morning, Democrat Senators refused to show up for a hearing on the cover-up of Joe Biden's mental decline



I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/ZDoJgTkQ3T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2025