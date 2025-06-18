Want to Guess How Long JD Vance's BlueSky Account Lasted?
How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip
Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to...
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms
Miamians Agree: Holding Elections When No One Votes Is Broken Governance
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets...
Even After SCOTUS Loss, Advocates of Mutilating Minors Are Still Doubling Down
Democrat Who Blames Trump Over Iran Gets Quite the Reminder From Scott Walker
President Trump Will Extend Deadline for TikTok Ban Again
VIP
Do We Really Need Kathy Hochul Weighing In on Brad Lander's Arrest?
Obama Felt the Need to Rant About 'Commitment' to 'Liberal Democracies,' Warn About...
Texan Arrested for Allegedly Buying Fireworks for LA Protests
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defends ‘Globalize the Intifada’
VIP
The Results Are in: Here’s the Worst-Run Major City in America
Tipsheet

Devastating Video Reminds Democrats How They Covered Up for Biden's Mental Failings

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 18, 2025 8:00 PM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday about former President Joe Biden's mental failings when he was in office, "Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution," though it was a hearing that Senate Democrats refused to attend or, in the case of Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), walked out of. Other than their performative theatrics, such a move shows how members of the former president's own party still continue to cover up for him. The hearing took place days after National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a video about such a cover-up, which is making the rounds once more.

Advertisement

The video was a compilation of Democrats, including in the media, claiming that Biden could somehow run for reelection and serve another four years if he were to be reelected in 2024. As CNN's Scott Jennings called out such an absurd claim, noting they did so with "a straight face," Karen Finney, also of CNN and who worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016, indeed had a straight look on her face. Others defending Biden with a straight face included Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as well as Rep. Chris Papas (D-NH), in addition to Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ). 

Many of those Democrats are actually on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Klobuchar, Booker, and Schiff. Ossoff was previously on the Committee.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who was co-chairing the hearing, also reposted to his X account on Wednesday. During the hearing, as he addressed the lack of Democrats present except for Welch, Cornyn noted that this left them "with no other option than to take the boycotting of this hearing as an admission of guilt for their role in this crisis." He added that "we must not turn away from this search for answers."

Recommended

Democrat Who Blames Trump Over Iran Gets Quite the Reminder From Scott Walker Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

When it comes to "answers" on this matter, more could be coming, as Cornyn also called for "consequences" if the cover-up of Biden amounted to not only "a constitutional scandal," but "a criminal one" as well.

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN JOE BIDEN JOHN CORNYN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Who Blames Trump Over Iran Gets Quite the Reminder From Scott Walker Rebecca Downs
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to Say Jeff Charles
How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip Matt Vespa
Want to Guess How Long JD Vance's BlueSky Account Lasted? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Who Blames Trump Over Iran Gets Quite the Reminder From Scott Walker Rebecca Downs
Advertisement