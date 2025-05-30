Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined...
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax...
Why Trump Ripped Into the Federalist Society Tonight
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses
Musk's Worthy DOGE Spotlight and the Fiscal Path Forward
Emil Bove Is Exactly the Kind of Judicial Nominee We Need in Trump...
VIP
Why Won't Trump Ask Republicans to 'Make a New Law' After Judicial Blows?...
CBS Is Tortured by Trump, Puts Rage into '60 Minutes'
Vacillation, Uncertainty and Danger Signs
Neville Witkoff
Trump's Eyes Opened on Putin. Now What Will He Do?
Western Society Will Be Destroyed Without a Commitment to Truth
Five Years After the Flames: Marx, Minneapolis, and the Spirit of 2020
Ilhan Omar Sure Is Mad As Planned Parenthood Facing Closures With 'Big, Beautiful...
Tipsheet

David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 6:30 AM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg dropped some gossip that carries a little more weight after the cover-up of Joe Biden’s declining health was exposed. The former president’s condition was shielded by top Democrats, media figures, and his staff. Biden’s inner circle was also another layer of protection. 

Advertisement

Hogg was caught speaking with Project Veritas, where he dropped another name that might be involved in the Biden scheme: Jill Biden’s former chief of staff, Anthony Bernal. Deterrian Jones, formerly of the Biden White House’s Office of Digital Strategy, corroborated that allegation. 

Recommended

It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Like, Jill Biden’s chief of staff, like, had an enormous amount of power,” Hogg says. 

“That was an open secret. I would avoid him. He was scary,” said Jones. 

When the Veritas reporter said he’d never seen him, Jones added that was intentional. 

“He’s just, a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure…but he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the [Biden] White House,” added Jones. 

It looks like we have another person to investigate regarding the Biden cover-up.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
Here's the Other Kennedy Who's Found Her Home in MAGA Land...For Now Matt Vespa
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Why Trump Ripped Into the Federalist Society Tonight Matt Vespa
Biden's WH Physician Was Called to Do a Transcribed Interview. Here's What Chairman Comer Says Is Next. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement