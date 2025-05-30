David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg dropped some gossip that carries a little more weight after the cover-up of Joe Biden’s declining health was exposed. The former president’s condition was shielded by top Democrats, media figures, and his staff. Biden’s inner circle was also another layer of protection.

Advertisement

Hogg was caught speaking with Project Veritas, where he dropped another name that might be involved in the Biden scheme: Jill Biden’s former chief of staff, Anthony Bernal. Deterrian Jones, formerly of the Biden White House’s Office of Digital Strategy, corroborated that allegation.

WHOA



David Hogg just admitted to Project Veritas that Jill Biden’s top advisor Anthony Bernal was really running the White House during dementia Joe’s regime



WH staff described him as the “worst person they had ever met” according to Jake Tapper’s bookpic.twitter.com/WfsWrssZbL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2025

🚨MUST WATCH🚨



Project Veritas just released video of Vice Chair DNC David Hogg and former WH digital strategist Deterrian Jones claims Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal had “scary” power.



“The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was Biden,” Hogg says. pic.twitter.com/HUZv5OXe96 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 28, 2025

“Like, Jill Biden’s chief of staff, like, had an enormous amount of power,” Hogg says.

“That was an open secret. I would avoid him. He was scary,” said Jones.

When the Veritas reporter said he’d never seen him, Jones added that was intentional.

“He’s just, a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure…but he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the [Biden] White House,” added Jones.

It looks like we have another person to investigate regarding the Biden cover-up.