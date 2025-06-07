CNN's Scott Jennings Drops the Mic on Abrego Garcia, and the Libs Lost...
Tipsheet

Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS Facility

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Mayhem ensued when ICE raids were conducted in Los Angeles yesterday. Like in Minneapolis, leftists came out of the woodwork to berate and disrupt federal agents enforcing immigration laws. Unlike that incident, however, it didn’t lead to what I was told is an act of armed rebellion: anti-ICE activists stormed a federal building, and the local police were nowhere to be found (via Los Angeles Times): 

A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community. 

Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered around 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m. 

Chaos erupted earlier in the day in the heart of the Fashion District after federal immigration authorities detained employees inside a clothing wholesaler, and used flash-bang grenades and pepper spray on a crowd protesting the raid around 1:30 p.m. 

Hundreds of people then rallied outside the Los Angeles Federal Building at 4 p.m., condemning the crackdown and demanding the release of Service Employees International Union California President David Huerta, who was injured and detained while documenting a raid, according to a statement from the labor union. 

“Our community is under attack and has been terrorized,” Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, told the crowd of protesters. “These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers.” 

Forty-four people were administratively arrested and one person was arrested for obstruction during Friday’s immigration action, said Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of ICE. Federal agents executed four search warrants related to the suspected harboring of people illegally in the country at three locations in central Los Angeles, she said. 

Sorry, this was an insurrection. It once again shows how leftism has become fertile ground for domestic terrorism. They’re firebombing pro-Israel rallies, they’re assassinating aides to the Israeli Embassy in DC, and they tried to kill the governor of Pennsylvania.  

This is the hill liberals are dying on these days. 

