Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS Facility

Mayhem ensued when ICE raids were conducted in Los Angeles yesterday. Like in Minneapolis, leftists came out of the woodwork to berate and disrupt federal agents enforcing immigration laws. Unlike that incident, however, it didn’t lead to what I was told is an act of armed rebellion: anti-ICE activists stormed a federal building, and the local police were nowhere to be found (via Los Angeles Times):
WATCH: Lunatic protester attempts to prevent ICE SUV from leaving scene of raid in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/fIFpY6rbYK— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 6, 2025
A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community.
Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered around 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m.
Chaos erupted earlier in the day in the heart of the Fashion District after federal immigration authorities detained employees inside a clothing wholesaler, and used flash-bang grenades and pepper spray on a crowd protesting the raid around 1:30 p.m.
Hundreds of people then rallied outside the Los Angeles Federal Building at 4 p.m., condemning the crackdown and demanding the release of Service Employees International Union California President David Huerta, who was injured and detained while documenting a raid, according to a statement from the labor union.
“Our community is under attack and has been terrorized,” Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, told the crowd of protesters. “These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers.”
Forty-four people were administratively arrested and one person was arrested for obstruction during Friday’s immigration action, said Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of ICE. Federal agents executed four search warrants related to the suspected harboring of people illegally in the country at three locations in central Los Angeles, she said.
Assaulting ICE enforcement officers, slashing tires, defacing buildings.— Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 7, 2025
800 protestors have surrounded and breached the first layer of a federal law enforcement building in LA.@LAPD has not responded.
This violence against @ICEgov must stop. https://t.co/ycmQ3kO08W pic.twitter.com/BUaDrOcWch
NOW - Police in riot gear use less-than-lethal rounds to disperse protesters gathering around an ICE detention center in Los Angeles following today's raids.pic.twitter.com/VhgVvOMUOk— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2025
The fact the LAPD has not responded is a MAJOR scandal.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 7, 2025
As this violence against federal law enforcement rages, Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass has so far refused to restore law and order.
She should step up or step aside—LA deserves a leader who defends the rule of law. https://t.co/sZFxX0QXF8
Good job, Karen Bass. I hope you get sued by any LAPD officers who get injured in this because your comments were essentially telling the anarchists it's ok to go hurt people https://t.co/Cc1tPwIXmX— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 7, 2025
Sorry, this was an insurrection. It once again shows how leftism has become fertile ground for domestic terrorism. They’re firebombing pro-Israel rallies, they’re assassinating aides to the Israeli Embassy in DC, and they tried to kill the governor of Pennsylvania.
This is the hill liberals are dying on these days.
