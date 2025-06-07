Lawless in L.A.: ICE Agents Under Attack as Anti-Enforcement Mobs Take to the Streets

American law enforcement officers are under siege in Los Angeles as protests against ICE have spiraled into outright violence and lawlessness. What began as demonstrations quickly escalated into full-scale riots, with over 7,000 agitators surrounding a federal building, slashing tires, vandalizing taxpayer-funded property, and even attempting to breach the Roybal Federal Building. ICE agents, simply doing their job to uphold immigration law, now face a wave of hostility stoked by anti-enforcement rhetoric from Democrat leaders. As assaults on officers skyrocket, the message from federal officials is clear: this war on law enforcement must end.

California Democrats have lost all control of their state as thousands of protestors took to the streets in Los Angeles on Saturday. Radical, violent leftist protesters have assaulted and harassed ICE and law enforcement agents who are simply doing their job of deporting illegal immigrants. Protestors graftittied violent rhetoric all over LA, writing “Death to America,” “F*ck Trump,” and “Dead Cops” on signs and buildings.

In response, the Trump administration has deployed the National Guard to restore order, shut down the protests, and reclaim the streets.

“We are going to bring the National Guard in TONIGHT” to Los Angeles, over ICE protests, Border Czar Tom Homan said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have stood by as the city descends into chaos, allowing radical left-wing agitators to target law enforcement and undermine the rule of law. That protesters are rallying against the deportation of illegal immigrants—some with ties to violent gangs—is nothing short of astonishing. If California’s leadership refuses to act, the Trump administration won’t hesitate to step in. Those fueling the disorder and attacking officers will be held accountable.

While protesters hurl rocks and bricks at law enforcement, Democrat politicians are instructing police and sheriff’s deputies to “stand down.” Under Democratic leadership, California has devolved into a lawless state where criminal behavior is excused, even when it directly interferes with officers trying to do their jobs.