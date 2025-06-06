Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book

Earlier this week, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced she was releasing a book as well as leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent. The timing is awfully noteworthy, and the reactions to this announcement as well as KJP's time serving in the Biden-Harris White House have been quite noteworthy, including from her former colleagues. During his various appearances on CNN this week, Scott Jennings shared his thoughts, and he didn't hold back.

While some guests during "The Arena with Kasie Hunt" on Wednesdat warned about how KJP's book could "be enormously damaging for the Democratic Party that this has happened already, a party that is very heavily damaged," Jennings was clear he had a different take.

"I have a different view. I'd like to congratulate Democrats for ridding yourselves of this untalented mediocrity. I mean, this is the most self-aggrandizing liar that has ever held this job. The White House press secretary is a sacred position, and she stood up there for years and lied through her teeth to the American people," Jennings reminded about KJP. This was especially the case about then President Joe Biden's health.

As other guests tried to bring up other press secretaries, Jennings doubled down with his reminder on just how uniquely bad KJP is. "She is the literal worst White House press secretary in my lifetime. And what she did in the last year, year and a half of the Biden administration, cheap fakes, the entire cover up around the president's mental faculties. She was in the center of it," he added, going into further detail.

Indeed, as part of covering up for Biden's clearly failing mental health, KJP tried to gaslight the press and the American people into believing that video evidence of the then president's decline amounted to "cheap fakes." Her cover-up continued even after Biden's disastrous debate against now President Donald Trump on CNN on June 27 last year.

While Jennings continued his congratulations, he also did so with an added note for the party. "So congratulations for getting rid of this. But Democrats deserve everything they're getting here for putting her in that job in the first place," he said during the crosstalk, as Democrats continue to find themselves in disarray.

That same night, Jennings also appeared on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," where he also issued a reminder--a warning really--for those who would dare to read the book.

Although Jennings shared his thoughts that he doesn't think KJP will throw Biden under the bus with such a book, he did take issue with Ana Navarro pointing out that Jean-Pierre is supposedly "a loyal person."

"I would argue that it's pretty disloyal to leave the political party that, you know, gave you your biggest career shot that you've ever had," Jennings offered, as he then went for a significant dig. "I mean, I think the things we've learned in the last two years is that the two least credible sources of information in this world are the Gaza Health Ministry and Karine Jean-Pierre," he added. "And when she puts this book out, every single person who reads it, reviews it, or discusses it needs to remember that virtually everything she said about what was going on behind the scenes in the White House was an outright lie. And so, when she puts a book out, I think we ought to treat it from a source that has a proven track record of lying from the podium of the White House to the American people."

As the segment and program came to a close, host Abby Phillip previewed how they will keep talking about such a book set to be released in the next few months.

In sharing the clip himself, Jennings also called it "even further amazing" as he reminded "that Joe Biden was taken in by both of them." Biden and then Vice President Kamala Harris both certainly tried to cater to both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict, while claiming to be pro-Israel. Even CNN called Harris out for it in the final days of the 2024 campaign.

