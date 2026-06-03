California’s New Congressional Map May Have Just Backfired on Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan may have partly backfired, as the state’s 6th District, redrawn to give Democrats a potential pickup in the House this November, is currently being led by independent Congressman and former Republican, Kevin Kiley, with the Republican candidate Michael Stansfield in second place.

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Gavin Newsom’s own gerrymander may have just backfired spectacularly.



California’s 6th Congressional district — that was recently “redrawn” by Newsom to help Democrats — now has an independent and a Republican in the top two spots to advance in the primary.



CNN: “California’s… pic.twitter.com/kce9tKc3HC — Overton (@overton_news) June 3, 2026

Still votes to count but tonight an interesting situation in Congressional District 6, which was expected to be a safe Democratic seat in Sac area.



Independent Congressman Kevin Kiley (current CD-3) leading so far and a Republican is closely trailing Democrat Dr. Richard Pan. pic.twitter.com/yAqt7SCIQ0 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 3, 2026

The Golden State’s 6th District has about 60 percent of the vote counted so far. Rep. Kiley, the incumbent, leads with about 27 percent and is closely followed by Republican Michael Stansfield at 22 percent. Democrat Richard Pan is close behind Stansfield at 21 percent.

Kiley’s status as an independent is not seen as a break from Republicans, as he continues to caucus with them and vote with them overwhelmingly. His move away from the Republican label has been attributed to frustration with partisan politics in Washington, D.C., as well as part of a strategy to help maintain his seat in California’s 6th District.

It remains to be seen if it will work, although voting currently shows that it may be.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 55% in): California US House 6 Primary



Kevin Kiley (I): 28,362 (26.8%)

Michael Stansfield (R): 23,493 (22.2%)

Richard Pan (D): 22,385 (21.2%)

Thien Ho (D): 11,603 (11.0%)

Lauren Tomlinson (D): 10,987 (10.4%)



Follow more results here:… pic.twitter.com/k7VWR9tOdZ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 3, 2026

This comes after Californians overwhelmingly voted in support of Proposition 50, a measure backed by Gavin Newsom to shift the power of drawing congressional districts from the state’s independent commission to the state government. Despite strong initial pushback, once Democrats framed it as a response to President Trump and Texas' own gerrymandering, voters ultimately approved the change, giving state Democrats greater control over the government.

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