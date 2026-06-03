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California’s New Congressional Map May Have Just Backfired on Gavin Newsom

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 03, 2026 4:45 PM
California’s New Congressional Map May Have Just Backfired on Gavin Newsom
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan may have partly backfired, as the state’s 6th District, redrawn to give Democrats a potential pickup in the House this November, is currently being led by independent Congressman and former Republican, Kevin Kiley, with the Republican candidate Michael Stansfield in second place.

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The Golden State’s 6th District has about 60 percent of the vote counted so far. Rep. Kiley, the incumbent, leads with about 27 percent and is closely followed by Republican Michael Stansfield at 22 percent. Democrat Richard Pan is close behind Stansfield at 21 percent. 

Kiley’s status as an independent is not seen as a break from Republicans, as he continues to caucus with them and vote with them overwhelmingly. His move away from the Republican label has been attributed to frustration with partisan politics in Washington, D.C., as well as part of a strategy to help maintain his seat in California’s 6th District.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING

It remains to be seen if it will work, although voting currently shows that it may be.

This comes after Californians overwhelmingly voted in support of Proposition 50, a measure backed by Gavin Newsom to shift the power of drawing congressional districts from the state’s independent commission to the state government. Despite strong initial pushback, once Democrats framed it as a response to President Trump and Texas' own gerrymandering, voters ultimately approved the change, giving state Democrats greater control over the government.

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