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Tipsheet

Four Republicans Join Democrats As U.S. House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 03, 2026 6:00 PM
Four Republicans Join Democrats As U.S. House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The U.S. House approved on Wednesday a concurrent resolution that aims to direct President Donald Trump to remove armed forces from the Iran conflict unless authorized by a declaration of war or Congress.

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House members voted 215-208

Four Republicans voted in favor of the measure: Thomas Massie (KY-4), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Tom Barrett (MI-7), and Warren Davidson (OH-8).

The U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran on Feb. 28. The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating for weeks, but haven’t been able to strike a deal yet. 


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