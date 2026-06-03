Four Republicans Join Democrats As U.S. House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

The U.S. House approved on Wednesday a concurrent resolution that aims to direct President Donald Trump to remove armed forces from the Iran conflict unless authorized by a declaration of war or Congress.

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House members voted 215-208.

Four Republicans voted in favor of the measure: Thomas Massie (KY-4), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Tom Barrett (MI-7), and Warren Davidson (OH-8).

The U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran on Feb. 28. The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating for weeks, but haven’t been able to strike a deal yet.

The House passed H.Con.Res 86 by a vote of 215-208. https://t.co/riFzHseVnI — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) June 3, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: The US House has just PASSED an anti-Trump Iran War Powers Resolution to rein in military action, 215-208



Cheers ERUPT to aid the Iranian regime on the House floor



UTTER BETRAYAL!



Republican YEAs: Massie, Fitzpatrick, Barrett, Davidson



Good thing this WON'T… pic.twitter.com/mgAENYQRdP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The House has just PASSED a War Powers Resolution, meant to LIMIT President Trump’s power as Commander-in-Chief in the Iran conflict, 215-208



Democrats have tried over and over to pass this.



It now heads to the Senate.



47 will likely veto if it gets to his desk. pic.twitter.com/DdcgYMQUNb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 3, 2026

The House -- controlled by Republicans -- has passed a war powers resolution on iran. https://t.co/iFC54mP8at — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 3, 2026

🇺🇸🇮🇷 The House just passed an Iran War Powers Resolution, 215-208.



4 Republicans voted with Democrats: Massie, Fitzpatrick, Barrett, and Davidson.



The measure aims to limit further military action against Iran.



Whether it actually changes anything is a different question.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2026

The House voted 215-208 on Wednesday to pass a war powers resolution directing President Trump to end U.S. military involvement with Iran unless Congress authorizes it, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support.



The vote marks the first formal break between the House… pic.twitter.com/LqtSD0U5ZK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 3, 2026

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