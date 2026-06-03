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Tipsheet

Wait, That's How Scott Pelley Reacted to His Firing From CBS News?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2026 3:30 PM
Wait, That's How Scott Pelley Reacted to His Firing From CBS News?
John Paul Filo/CBS via AP

The Scott Pelley era at CBS News concluded last night: he was dismissed after refusing to accept the network's new editorial standards and directives, which aimed mainly to prevent outright lies and left-wing propaganda. Pelley had a heated exchange with the editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and the new 60 Minutes executive producer, Nick Bilton. 

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Pelley criticized the new leadership, then sulked, and reportedly got into another tense meeting yesterday morning, which ended with his termination that evening. It was a messy breakup, but one Pelley likely knew was coming, so he caused a lot of noise. Now, he’s the story, which was probably the goal. 

How he reacted to his firing, though, is beyond absurd (via NYT):

Mr. Pelley, in a telephone interview on Tuesday evening shortly after he was fired, said he had devoted decades of his life to “60 Minutes,” which he said he still cared about deeply.

“I have been in combat in Afghanistan,” Mr. Pelley said. “I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast.”

The firing of Mr. Pelley is among the most consequential moves of Ms. Weiss’s rocky tenure at CBS. And it is almost certain to spike tensions that have coursed through the network for months.

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Related:

60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS

It also raises the stakes of Ms. Weiss’s surprising decision to replace the entire leadership team at “60 Minutes…”

Did he just say, ‘combat’? Pelley has been dragged for those remarks:

There was reportedly a discussion about how to bring Pelley back, but nothing was agreed upon. Now, Pelley is saying Weiss is lying. 

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Stop throwing a tantrum, Scott. You’re going to get a book deal, another gig, and still make a ton of money. 

Also, you deserved to be fired. 

Last Note:

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