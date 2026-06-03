Wait, That's How Scott Pelley Reacted to His Firing From CBS News?

The Scott Pelley era at CBS News concluded last night: he was dismissed after refusing to accept the network's new editorial standards and directives, which aimed mainly to prevent outright lies and left-wing propaganda. Pelley had a heated exchange with the editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and the new 60 Minutes executive producer, Nick Bilton.

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NEW: Backstory on the drama at CBS News tonight...



Bari Weiss, Nick Bilton, Tom Cibrowski, and CBS HR invited Scott Pelley to a meeting at 5pm ET tonight to discuss a path forward after his vocal protest earlier this week in the 60 Minutes all-hands.



The two sides did not find… https://t.co/GWckml1ztX — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 3, 2026

Pelley criticized the new leadership, then sulked, and reportedly got into another tense meeting yesterday morning, which ended with his termination that evening. It was a messy breakup, but one Pelley likely knew was coming, so he caused a lot of noise. Now, he’s the story, which was probably the goal.

How he reacted to his firing, though, is beyond absurd (via NYT):

Mr. Pelley, in a telephone interview on Tuesday evening shortly after he was fired, said he had devoted decades of his life to “60 Minutes,” which he said he still cared about deeply. “I have been in combat in Afghanistan,” Mr. Pelley said. “I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast.” The firing of Mr. Pelley is among the most consequential moves of Ms. Weiss’s rocky tenure at CBS. And it is almost certain to spike tensions that have coursed through the network for months.

It also raises the stakes of Ms. Weiss’s surprising decision to replace the entire leadership team at “60 Minutes…”

Did he just say, ‘combat’? Pelley has been dragged for those remarks:

This no talent assclown hasn't been "in combat" anywhere, ever. He's observed others in combat. That he doesn't know the difference is entirely on brand for him though. The Super douche of 60 mins. https://t.co/3EZj83nImH — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 3, 2026

Woke up this morning and remembered this propaganda clown falsely claimed to have served in combat in multiple theaters because he read TV lines near real soldiers. Low-rent Brian Williams behavior. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2026

There was reportedly a discussion about how to bring Pelley back, but nothing was agreed upon. Now, Pelley is saying Weiss is lying.

NEW: Bari Weiss just addressed the termination of Scott Pelley on the network's morning call just now.



Weiss: "I know I speak for myself, and I hope I speak for everyone here when I say that I'm only interested in working in a newsroom that is built on trust and mutual respect.… — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 3, 2026

NEW: Scott Pelley accuses Bari Weiss of lying about what took place in their meeting before he was fired.... https://t.co/rpy2aVizas — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 3, 2026

Fired "60 Minutes" journalist Scott Pelley says CBS News boss Bari Weiss is lying when she says there was an effort to "find a way back" for him.



"At no point did anyone in the meeting suggest there could be steps taken by either side that would lead to a resolution. Weiss and… pic.twitter.com/IA33wYXlFq — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2026

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Stop throwing a tantrum, Scott. You’re going to get a book deal, another gig, and still make a ton of money.

Also, you deserved to be fired.

These statements show how deep the rot is, and how emotionally stunted the journalistic class is.



It does not matter what they think about Scott Pelley. He decided to be an arrogant, insubordinate clown so he was fired.



Welcome to the real world. https://t.co/WVemffxY9f — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 3, 2026

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