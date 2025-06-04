Trump Issues New Restrictions on Foreign Entry to the U.S.
The Reactions to Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Were Pure Gold. Also, What's This Story With Her Publicist?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a new book, Independent, in which the serial liar and disastrous mouthpiece for President Drooling Soup asks us to “look inside a broken White House, outside the party lines.” What is this? This work is more shameless than Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book. Yet, unlike that work, which has some interesting tidbits, though still hypocritical in the extreme, this one can be shelved forever. 

You lied, Karine Grey Poupon. You have no standing here, and while I get this is routine for most ex-White House staffers, the cover-up was real. Biden’s decline was real, and you stood there and lied to the American people for years, saying all was well. That White House was a trainwreck. We already know—Americans voted you guys out last November.  

The reactions to the book were gold. How about we let CNN’s Scott Jennings kick us off: 

I'd like to congratulate Democrats for ridding ourselves of this untalented mediocrity. I mean, this is the most self-aggrandizing liar that has ever held this job. The White House press secretary is a sacred position, and she stood up there for years and lied through her teeth to the American people. She is — she is the literal worst White House press secretary in my lifetime and what she did in the last year, year and a half of the Biden administration — cheap fakes, the entire cover up around the president's mental faculties, she was in the center of it. So, congratulations for getting rid of this. But Democrats deserve everything they're getting here for putting her in that job in the first place

“She’s like OJ looking for the killers,” added RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan. 

Also, what's this? KJP copied an unvetted publicist on White House emails? It's amazing the nuclear codes weren't transmitted through unsecured channels. 

