The Reactions to Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Were Pure Gold. Also, What's This Story With Her Publicist?

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a new book, Independent, in which the serial liar and disastrous mouthpiece for President Drooling Soup asks us to “look inside a broken White House, outside the party lines.” What is this? This work is more shameless than Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book. Yet, unlike that work, which has some interesting tidbits, though still hypocritical in the extreme, this one can be shelved forever.

Advertisement

You lied, Karine Grey Poupon. You have no standing here, and while I get this is routine for most ex-White House staffers, the cover-up was real. Biden’s decline was real, and you stood there and lied to the American people for years, saying all was well. That White House was a trainwreck. We already know—Americans voted you guys out last November.

The reactions to the book were gold. How about we let CNN’s Scott Jennings kick us off:

WATCH: CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY absolutely nukes KJP for her desperate plea for attention with a book and announcing she’s quit the Democrat Party...



“I'd like to congratulate Democrats for ridding ourselves of this untalented mediocrity. I mean, this is the most self-aggrandizing… pic.twitter.com/CUS9PgGlIY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2025

I'd like to congratulate Democrats for ridding ourselves of this untalented mediocrity. I mean, this is the most self-aggrandizing liar that has ever held this job. The White House press secretary is a sacred position, and she stood up there for years and lied through her teeth to the American people. She is — she is the literal worst White House press secretary in my lifetime and what she did in the last year, year and a half of the Biden administration — cheap fakes, the entire cover up around the president's mental faculties, she was in the center of it. So, congratulations for getting rid of this. But Democrats deserve everything they're getting here for putting her in that job in the first place

“She’s like OJ looking for the killers,” added RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan.

This is hilarious.



[2022-2024]

"Everything Biden did was correct."

"Everything Biden did was correct."

"Everything Biden did was correct."

"Everything Biden did was correct."

"Everything Biden did was correct."

[2025]

"Actually, I'm more of an independent. Buy my book" pic.twitter.com/kFTi1FGqlP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 4, 2025

If she had any sense of humor at all, she would publish it as a binder instead of paperback https://t.co/ursZSEQuWf — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 4, 2025

"It's unfortunate they gave her the job...”@MarkHalperin, @SeanSpicer, and @DanTurrentine on Karine Jean-Pierre writing a book rebranding herself as “independent.”



Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/Y12z2uLeBJ pic.twitter.com/D5eWxSIqBD — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 4, 2025

Self-proclaimed "queer historical figure" Karine Jean-Pierre has now left the Democrat party and is selling a book that no one will buy. pic.twitter.com/D4XzrgaZ5l — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 4, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre.



Who wore it Best ? 😂



She was the dumbest Press Secretary ever and she’s even dumber to think we are going to support her because she’s leaving the Democratic Party. - According to her new book



For years, she strutted as the White House’s smarmy… pic.twitter.com/QKGF9nayLR — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 4, 2025

Advertisement

She's like OJ looking for the killers. For the last three years KJP was responsible for more misinformation and disinformation than anyone else on the planet. pic.twitter.com/9XDiP2fIW8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 4, 2025

If I’m comprehending this correctly, Karine Jean-Pierre’s‘s new book should be called “I lied to you daily for Joe Biden, but now that he can’t do anything for me anymore and it doesn’t matter I’m gonna tell you the truth.” — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 4, 2025

Excited for the audiobook of this which will be read by John Kirby https://t.co/zTz3FzqWzo — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 4, 2025

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith UNLOADS on Karine Jean-Pierre over continuing to cover up Joe Biden's decline — even after she left White House🚨



"You were not the White House press secretary when you showed up on ABC's 'The View' a couple of months ago. You were talking major stuff… pic.twitter.com/oSnhUdeFm6 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 4, 2025

Also, what's this? KJP copied an unvetted publicist on White House emails? It's amazing the nuclear codes weren't transmitted through unsecured channels.

Funny.

The White House repeatedly told me that this was not true back when I asked about Gilda Squire’s involvement in February of 2024.



Via @EliStokols https://t.co/8FBwIZhBxC pic.twitter.com/VN4e6q9b1E — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

Advertisement