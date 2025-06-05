'Dumb': KJP's Former Colleagues Have Some Thoughts About Her Book About Abandoning the Democratic Party

On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unveiled her upcoming book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” as Townhall covered.

Advertisement

Shockingly, Jean-Pierre revealed that she is no longer affiliated with the Democratic Party. She served as press secretary for President Joe Biden for several years.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement released to news outlets on Wednesday.

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

In the book’s description, it claims that Jean-Pierre’s book exposes the “betrayal” of the Democratic Party.

Predictably, this did not go over well with Jean-Pierre’s former coworkers.

One former White House official who worked with Jean-Pierre told Axios that she "was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with. ... She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers."

New: Jean-Pierre’s colleagues had thoughts abt her & her book

“one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with”



“The amount of time that was spent coddling her…was astronomical compared to our attn on actual matters of substance”https://t.co/esHmIs1xYS pic.twitter.com/AaFN4yytKk — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 5, 2025

"She didn't know how to manage a team, didn't know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved," the official said.

That’s not all. Another former colleague told Axios, "The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which ... bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate ... It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab."

A third former colleague of Jean-Pierre added, “The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance."

A former White House communications staffer claimed, "Today Karine lost the only constituency that ever supported her — party line Democrats."

A former senior spokesperson in the Biden administration added, "It's hard to believe someone could look at the past year and genuinely think, 'The party left Joe Biden — that's why I'm leaving the Democratic Party.''"

Tim Wu, who served as Special Assistant to the President for Technology and Competition Policy at the United States from 2021 to 2023, called Jean-Pierre "dumb" in a now-deleted post on X.

Advertisement

"The WH was full of genius-level black women. She was not one of them," he wrote in a follow-up post.

Jean-Pierre, 50, who is from Martinique, succeeded Jen Psaki as White House press secretary in 2022. In many briefings, Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the administration and condescendingly told reporters that the administration had been “very clear” on the topics they asked questions about.

Editor's Note: Here at Townhall, we all knew that Karine Jean-Pierre was incompetent. It was clear for all to see. Now, the Democrats are turning on one another. We say let them fight.

Support Townhall and our reporting as we continue to expose the incompetence and propaganda of the radical left. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.