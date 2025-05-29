Why Trump Ripped into the Federalist Society Tonight
Ilhan Omar Sure Is Mad As Planned Parenthood Facing Closures With 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 29, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There's been plenty of chatter over the reasons to get excited about the "big, beautiful bill" that passed the House last week. Pro-lifers are particularly hopeful that Planned Parenthood, which performs more abortions than any entity in the country and has taken in an increasing amount of taxpayer dollars, will be defunded this time, especially since this bill will do just that. The abortion giant is very much into fearmongering, especially with President Donald Trump in office for his second term, and is thus having to close certain locations. That's made Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) less than thrilled.

Between May 13 and May 22, Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPFA), released close to 10 press releases freaking out about the bill. All of them were posted in English and Spanish. The most recent press release, put out on May 22, referenced closures when lamenting "devastating" effects. 

As the press release mentions when it comes to the organization's concerns about being defunded, also referencing still more press releases from that same day, which is also when the House voted to pass the bill:

Whether they were desperate to pass tax breaks for billionaires or just really want to eliminate abortion access nationwide by shutting down health centers, the result is the same: House Republicans have passed a bill that would “defund” Planned Parenthood.

The impact of this would be devastating — up to 200 health centers would be at risk of closure and 1.1 million patients could lose their health care. Access to services like cancer screenings, STI testing, and birth control would become even more limited, all while the deficit jumps by nearly $300 million.

There's a bit to unpack there in those two paragraphs. In a post Roe v. Wade United States, where Dobbs v. Jackson is now the law of the land, and the Trump administration has made it clear that abortion is for the states to decide, it's very much within the realm of fearmongering without much basis to point to concerns about "eliminati[ing] abortion access nationwide." Many states have restricted the procedure, but there are also states that have enshrined this supposed right to an abortion in their state constitutions, including those who allow for abortion up until birth for no reason.

It's also quite telling that in referencing the closure of "up to 200 health centers," the abortion giant focuses on "services like cancer screenings, STI testing, and birth control[,]" without a mention of abortion. That's where Omar comes in with a similar narrative.

"Because the Trump administration’s froze Title X funding, 4 Planned Parenthood clinics in Minnesota are forced to close," Omar complained, citing an article from The Minnesota Star Tribune. "That means no reproductive care and no STD testing for low-income and young people who relied on them," she went on to mention, also going for quite the fearmongering narrative. "This is the GOP agenda."

Minnesota already has a program for "reproductive care," known as the Minnesota Family Planning Program (MFPP). Further, the truth is that Planned Parenthood has already seen a decrease in these more legitimate services that actually constitute healthcare, while abortion has gone up. Planned Parenthood's own annual report for 2023-2024 released earlier this month showed they performed 402,230 abortions at their facilities, the first time they've reached such a milestone. The amount they took in from "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants," had also gone up from the previous year, from $699.3 million to now $792.2 million. 

And, as mad as Omar and Planned Parenthood may be about this "big, beautiful bill" defunding the abortion giant, which pro-life leaders have been calling for, there have already been closures seen before this year. Even the New York City location, once named after it's racist founder, Margaret Sanger, who was also a eugenist, has been shut down and sold. 

Tags: ILHAN OMAR ABORTION

