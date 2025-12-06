Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes...
Hegseth Responded Perfectly to the Libs' Uproar Over Our Air Campaign Against Narco-Terror...
Damning Watchdog Report Reveals 'Large-Scale Systemic Failures' Leading to Obamacare Subsi...
VIP
Ken Dilanian Ignores Official Statements to Report Rumors, and Jake Tapper Assumes Race...
Crooks, Disguised As 'Protectors,' Are Still on the Loose
Time for a Midterm Contract With America
Democrats Fuel Racial Strife to Get Votes
Supreme Court Should Not Let Climate Lawfare Set US Energy Policy
Trump’s Not the First to Invoke Old Laws
Panic-Stricken Climate Alarmists Resort to Bolder Lies
Fear and Ideological Conformity Cannot Win on College Campuses
America Did Not Owe the Afghan National Who Murdered Sarah Beckstrom Resettlement...
Two Illinois Brothers Indicted in $293M COVID Testing Fraud Scheme
Woman Charged With Smuggling Aliens Through Canada
Tipsheet

Can You Guess Which Commentator These Hollywood Actors Are Mad at Regarding How He Treated Their Son?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 06, 2025 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I had no idea this was Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ son. Still, we do now because they’re reportedly mad that CNN’s Scott Jennings obliterated him on a panel discussion about the Schumer shutdown in November. It was media slaughter, but you need to know your stuff if you want to go multiple rounds with Mr. Jennings (via Yahoo! Entertainment):

Advertisement

Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are reportedly very displeased over the manner in which their son Dylan was humiliated during a roundtable discussion on politics with CNN commentator Scott Jennings. 

Young Dylan was left stuttering incomprehensibly midway through the interview, which has seemingly become a source of mockery behind the scenes. 

Now, according to sources, his parents, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, intend to blacklist the entire network, as they believe CNN crossed the line. 

[…] 

The couple is said to be so "furious" with the media outlet that they intend to "blacklist the whole network" moving forward. 

On Zeta-Jones' part, she has reportedly been ranting to her friends about how the interview was "unfair and exploitative," seemingly referring to how her son was left stunned and stuttering at some of the questions he was asked. 

Meanwhile, Douglas shares the same opinion and has told his close circle that the outlet "crossed a line." 

Part of the reason the couple is so angered by the entire situation appears to be that they knew their son wasn't prepared for such a heated debate. 

Recommended

Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes on Narco-Terrorists Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

What? It’s a panel discussion. It’s the roundtable a la ABC News’ This Week—prepare for battle or get wrecked. It’s not that hard. Also, Mom and Dad, your kid is going to be fine. Dear Lord. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes on Narco-Terrorists Matt Vespa
Hegseth Responded Perfectly to the Libs' Uproar Over Our Air Campaign Against Narco-Terrorism Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
Two Illinois Brothers Indicted in $293M COVID Testing Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
Crooks, Disguised As 'Protectors,' Are Still on the Loose Will Alexander
A Five-Point Plan for Republicans Heading Into 2026 Michael J. Hout

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes on Narco-Terrorists Matt Vespa
Advertisement