Can You Guess Which Commentator These Hollywood Actors Are Mad at Regarding How He Treated Their Son?

I had no idea this was Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ son. Still, we do now because they’re reportedly mad that CNN’s Scott Jennings obliterated him on a panel discussion about the Schumer shutdown in November. It was media slaughter, but you need to know your stuff if you want to go multiple rounds with Mr. Jennings (via Yahoo! Entertainment):

Scott Jennings just left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son stuttering in his dust. Dylan Douglas tried to shift blame for the shutdown away from Democrats, but @ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it after 40 days of gridlock. He had the receipts to prove it. DOUGLAS: “Scott,… pic.twitter.com/Dtz8gQw6Ue

Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, are reportedly very displeased over the manner in which their son Dylan was humiliated during a roundtable discussion on politics with CNN commentator Scott Jennings.

Young Dylan was left stuttering incomprehensibly midway through the interview, which has seemingly become a source of mockery behind the scenes.

Now, according to sources, his parents, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, intend to blacklist the entire network, as they believe CNN crossed the line.

The couple is said to be so "furious" with the media outlet that they intend to "blacklist the whole network" moving forward.

On Zeta-Jones' part, she has reportedly been ranting to her friends about how the interview was "unfair and exploitative," seemingly referring to how her son was left stunned and stuttering at some of the questions he was asked.

Meanwhile, Douglas shares the same opinion and has told his close circle that the outlet "crossed a line."

Part of the reason the couple is so angered by the entire situation appears to be that they knew their son wasn't prepared for such a heated debate.