Planned Parenthood’s Latest Annual Report Is Out. They Took in More Money and Committed More Abortions.

With President Donald Trump now serving his second term and Republicans in control of both the House and the Senate, it certainly seems to be the time to defund Planned Parenthood. On Monday, the abortion giant released their latest annual report for 2023-2024. If there's a key takeaway, it's that Planned Parenthood's abortions are going up, in addition to the amount pf taxpayer dollars they're receiving. Meanwhile, more legitimate health care services are going down.

The new report, "A Force for Hope," shows that there were 402,230 abortions committed at their various facilities. A plurality, at 39 percent, of their revenue comes from "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants." This is to the tune of $792.2 million. According to their 2022-2023 annual report, Planned Parenthood performed 392,715 abortions. In contrast to the most recent report, 34 percent of their revenue came from those "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants," to the tune of $699.3 million.

Planned Parenthood also lists services such as "STI Testing & Treatment," various forms of contraception, "Cancer Screenings & Prevention," as well as "Other Reproductive Health Services," which include preventative care, pregnancy testing, prenatal care, and miscarriage treatment, though don't be fooled, as these numbers are paltry. Similarly, under "Other Services," there's primary care visits, adoption referrals, UTI treatment, and "Other Procedures."

Lest one think that Planned Parenthood doesn't chiefly operate in abortion when it comes to "reproductive health," there were only 2,148 adoption referrals listed and 7,008 prenatal services, which is not even defined. While "abortion" appears 35 times in the annual report, "prenatal" and "adoption" are only listed that one time, which is in the breakdown of services.

There was also a decrease in cancer screenings, Pap tests, primary care visits, and UTI treatments. When it comes to that last services, there was a 45 percent decrease, with just 41,676 treatments compared to the 75,833 treatments the year before.

Planned Parenthood's 2024 Annual Report is out!



They performed a record 402,230 abortions in 2024!



For every adoption referral in 2024 -- Planned Parenthood performed over 187 abortions! — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) May 12, 2025

Planned Parenthood's 2024 Annual Report is out!



Since 2023

Abortions: 2.4% increase

Taxpayer funding: 13.3% increase



Cancer Screenings: 8.1% decrease

Pap Tests: 12.3% decrease

Primary Care Visits: 13.7% decrease

UTI Treatments: 45.0% decrease — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) May 12, 2025

In 2024, Planned Parenthood offered:



📈 2% more abortions (over 400,000)

📉 13.7% fewer primary care visits

📉 12.3% fewer pap tests

📉 45% fewer UTI treatments



"Planned Parenthood continues to prioritize abortion at the expense of health care." @Michael_J_New — AAPLOG (@aaplog) May 13, 2025

That the abortion giant would be experiencing a decrease in other services hurts Planned Parenthood's messaging campaign when it comes to being seen as a supposedly legitimate health care provider, but this has been a trend for some time.

Dr. Michael New, a Senior Associate Scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), has been posting and reposting bout such numbers from his X account on Monday and Tuesday. He also wrote a piece for National Review Online, "Planned Parenthood’s Annual Report: More Abortions, More Taxpayer Dollars, and Fewer Health Services."

Planned Parenthood's 2024 annual report is out



Over the past 10 yrs:



Abortions: 22.8% increase

Taxpayer Funding: 49.9% increase



Pregnancy Tests: 16.4% decrease

Prenatal Care: 62.8% decrease

Cancer Screenings: 54.4% decrease



More tax dollars, more abortions, less health care — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) May 12, 2025

Dr. New also spoke with Townhall about what these numbers mean, including for the fight to defund Planned Parenthood. The 402,230 abortions is certainly a significant number "This is the first time that Planned Parenthood has performed over 400,000 abortions and is a new record for them," Dr. New highlighted. He also pointed to how the increase of taxpayer funding is over percent.

And again, other services have decreased. "This is consistent with broader long term trends. During the past 10 years, Planned Parenthood has done 54.4 percent fewer cancer screenings and 62.8 percent fewer prenatal services. Meanwhile the number of abortions that they have performed has increased by over 22 percent," he added.

For New, this report is particularly significant. "Planned Parenthood's annual report always provides useful information to pro-life activists. However, this year's report takes on additional significance. Since Republicans possess unified control of government, they have a unique opportunity to defund Planned Parenthood through the budget reconciliation process," he highlighted. "It is my hope that this report will provide Congressional Republicans with the ammunition they need to defund Planned Parenthood during this budget cycle."



Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has also been speaking out about the recently released report, and what it says about defunding Planned Parenthood. "New Planned Parenthood Annual Report Shows Record Abortions, Taxpayer $ as GOP Fights to Stop Forced Funding of Abortion Industry," read their Monday press release.

The pro-life group posted to X at length on Monday about the report, as well as about budget reconciliation. There was a call with pro-life leaders, including SBA's Marjorie Dannenfelser, and a video ad released that same day.

It’s time to stop forcing taxpayers to fund the Big Abortion industry. Thanks to @SpeakerJohnson and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman @RepGuthrie, this year’s budget reconciliation bill contains the commonsense language to make that happen. https://t.co/AMNWOsGr2X — Marjorie Dannenfelser (@marjoriesba) May 12, 2025

Abortion drugs by mail.

Taxpayer-funded abortion tourism.

Political war chests.



The fight is real—but so is the hope. The pro-life movement is rising to protect every child and support every mom. pic.twitter.com/1huvjCkusF — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) May 13, 2025

Students for Life of America's (SFLA) Kristan Hawkins was also on the call, and SFLA has also consistently called for defunding Planned Parenthood, in addition to highlighting the lack of proper services.

As SFLA highlighted on Tuesday afternoon, Planned Parenthood is in it for "Just the money."

Just one more reason to defund Planned Parenthood! pic.twitter.com/rmvbKs3B3r — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) May 13, 2025

Join Students for Life Action’s campaign to DEFUND Planned Parenthood in Congress’ budget reconciliation—our only shot this year.



If Republicans don’t feel pressure now, they’ll cave. Tell Planned Parenthood to GO FUND THEMSELVES: https://t.co/GYbDHdfWzm — Students for Life Action (@SFLAction) May 12, 2025

When you realize Planned Parenthood gives zero prenatal care at most locations, it gets real clear:



They’re not in it for moms. Just the money. — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) May 13, 2025

As if the increase in abortions to over 400,000 of them wasn't enough cause for concern, Live Action, whose founder Lila Rose was also part of that call, uncovered their transgender agenda.

An investigation released last week from Live Action uncovered how Planned Parenthood is willing to prescribe cross sex hormones for minors, including with same-day prescriptions through virtual appointments. This was done "easily & with little screening," according to Rose, who sees it as one more reason to defund the abortion giant.

BREAKING



Planned Parenthood is prescribing cross sex hormones for minors — same-day prescriptions via virtual appointments



They told our “16-year-old” female investigator she could receive testosterone quickly, easily & with little screening



Defund Planned Parenthood now!



RT pic.twitter.com/EKZAsryp7y — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 7, 2025

